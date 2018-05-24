Report: Magic Interested in Tom Izzo for Head Coaching Vacancy

There wasn't more information at the time about a possible meeting between the Magic and the coach, or if Izzo is even interested in leaving the Spartans. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 24, 2018

The Magic are interested in Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo for their coaching vacancy, reports The Athletic’s Michael Scotto. 

There is more information at the time about a possible meeting between the Magic and the coach or if Izzo is even interested in leaving the Spartans. 

Izzo has been the top coach at the university since 1995, and has led the Spartans to one national championship, eight Big Ten regular season championships and seven Final Four appearances. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. 

Orlando fired head coach Frank Vogel in April after two seasons and a 54–110 record. The Magic have missed the playoffs in each of the last six seasons.

The 65-year-old Izzo led the program through scrutiny this season around past sexual assault allegations and allegations surrounding star player Miles Bridges about benefits. Izzo has stated he isn't planning on going anywhere.

 

