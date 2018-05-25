Chris Paul appeared to hurt his right hamstring late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 against the Warriors after an awkward landing. He left the game with less than a minute left and did not return.

Paul received treatment postgame, and the team is expected to provide a status update on Friday.

Paul posted 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the game.

During the postgame press conference, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Paul will be evaluated on Friday, reports SI's Ben Golliver.

D'Antoni also said Eric Gordon can fill in for Paul if he doesn't return for Game 6, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

The Rockets beat the Warriors 98-94 to take a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference finals. They will head to Oakland for Game 6.