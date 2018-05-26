How to Watch Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch the Rockets and Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals Saturday.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 25, 2018

The Warriors will look to fight off elimination when they host the Rockets in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals Saturday, May 26.

Houston holds a 3-2 lead in the series after winning Game 4 on the road to tie the series and then taking Game 5 at home. In the 98-94 victory in the last contest,  All-Star Chris Paul went down late in the game with a hamstring injury that will keep him out of Game 6.

Golden State has lost two straight playoff games for the first time since they lost three straight games in the 2016 Finals to end the season. The Warriors have been without 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala in the last two games and his status for Game 6 is still questionable.

The Warriors are looking to push the series to a Game 7 in Houston and the Rockets are trying to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1995 when they won their last title.

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or with Watch TNT.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Crossover TV, SI’s basketball show starring Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)