The Warriors will look to fight off elimination when they host the Rockets in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals Saturday, May 26.

Houston holds a 3-2 lead in the series after winning Game 4 on the road to tie the series and then taking Game 5 at home. In the 98-94 victory in the last contest, All-Star Chris Paul went down late in the game with a hamstring injury that will keep him out of Game 6.

Golden State has lost two straight playoff games for the first time since they lost three straight games in the 2016 Finals to end the season. The Warriors have been without 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala in the last two games and his status for Game 6 is still questionable.

The Warriors are looking to push the series to a Game 7 in Houston and the Rockets are trying to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1995 when they won their last title.

How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

