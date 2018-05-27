The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are set to battle it out in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals for a trip to the NBA Finals.

Cleveland forced a Game 7 after LeBron James scored 46 points in another elimination game.

It is the first Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2013, when the Miami Heat, led by James, took care of the Indiana Pacers in route to a second straight title.

But if the Cavaliers are to reach their fourth straight NBA finals, they will have to do it without Kevin Love, who will not play after being placed in the concussion protocol following a collision with Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics, who are playing in their 32nd Game 7 in its history, haven't lost at home this postseason, winning all 10 of their games at TD Garden.

Here's how to watch Game 7:

Time: Sunday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Crossover TV, SI’s basketball show starring Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.