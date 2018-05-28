Terry Rozier on LeBron's Block: "Next Year I'm Gonna Catch Him"

Rozier wasted no time thinking about next season.

By Nihal Kolur
May 28, 2018

Aside from delivering one of the most spectacular performances of his career on Sunday to help the Cavaliers advance to the NBA Finals, LeBron James also produced a jaw-dropping block on Celtics guard Terry Rozier, who attempted to throw one down over the King.

James rose up high to meet Rozier at the rim and then proceeded to stand and stare at the Celtics' end of the court.

Rozier proved to be a good sport about it, however, admitting that James blocked him a lot this season.

Rozier made a name for himself during the Playoffs and earned the nickname, "Scary Terry." However, he shot 0-10 from three point land in Game 7 as the Celtics were eliminated.

With the return of All-Star Kyrie Irving next year, Rozier may be relegated to a bench role with the C's or could be traded altogether. 

Regardless, you can be sure his confidence will never waver.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)