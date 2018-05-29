The NCAA’s Early Entry deadline for college underclassmen came and went at 11:59 pm on May 30, meaning the pool of available players is nearly final. The draft lottery and combine are over, top prospects have made their decisions and we’re now entering the final stretch of this long, winding process. The draft itself is set for June 21, exactly three weeks away, and as agencies hold Pro Days for their players and teams schedule their final batch of private workouts, the picture continues to clarify.

A handful of notable players took their decisions down to the wire, headlined by Maryland’s Kevin Huerter, who is believed to have obtained a first-round promise, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo, viewed as a late first-rounder, and his teammate Omari Spellman, who will likely end up in the early second. Elsewhere, Kentucky’s underclassmen were split, with Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel turning pro and PJ Washington headed back to Lexington. Missouri’s Jontay Porter, a potential first-rounder, also chose to return to school, as did Syracuse’s Tyus Battle, Nevada’s Caleb and Cody Martin, Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton, Michigan’s Charles Matthews and Boston College point guard Ky Bowman.

Keep in mind that the NBA’s actual withdrawal deadline is June 11, meaning international-based prospects who aren’t automatically eligible based on their age have added time to decide. The framework of the draft is otherwise mostly established at this point, with the second round having thinned out somewhat due to those staying in college. There’s still a lot left to happen, but at this point, teams have done the majority of their legwork.

As a reminder, while our mock draft aims to project what the draft might look like on a given day of the season and factors in team needs, the Big Board serves as our own point of reference to project draft value and establish players’ ranges. These rankings are based on our own evaluations while factoring in intel from around the league, and establish how we'd rate players in a vacuum without team context. Rankings and stats last updated May 31.

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 260 pounds | Age: 19 | Last Big Board: 1

Stats: 20.1 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 1.9 BPG

Elite physical tools, soft touch at the rim and a promising jump shot make Ayton the draft’s likely top selection. His sheer size and strength presents a matchup problem for most any defender, and he may be the most athletic 7-foot prospect to come along this decade. Ayton checks essentially every offensive box for his position: he can face up or play with his back to the basket, his midrange shot projects nicely to the perimeter and he’s also a sound passer out of double-teams. While Ayton struggled defensively this season, he was frequently asked to defend forwards in Arizona’s scheme, surrendering some of his physical advantage and hampering his opportunity to consistently improve as a team defender. He did make progress, and with his nimble feet and long frame, he has the ability to be an above-average presence protecting the basket. It’s extremely rare to find a 7-footer with his array of gifts, and he’s the type of talent that’s extremely difficult to pass on.

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last: 2

Stats (All competitions): 14.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.5 APG

A prodigious playmaker and basketball savant, Doncic will be the most accomplished player in the draft bar none. He enters with an unprecedented résumé for a 19-year-old, having just led Madrid to a Euroleague title and winning Final Four MVP after winning Eurobasket in 2017 with his native Slovenia. Though not a traditional point guard, Doncic is comfortable with the ball in his hands, makes his teammates better as a passer and reads the floor beyond his years. His outside shot can be inconsistent but his stroke is projectable enough. Doncic may benefit from playing alongside a quicker, attack-minded guard, but his team will want to empower him as a playmaker to get the most out of him. He’ll face an adjustment to the speed of NBA defenses, and it’s yet to be seen if his lack of elite explosiveness and burst will make things more difficult at the NBA level. It’s possible his average one-on-one creation ability limits his ceiling as a scorer, but his true value lies in other areas. Similar to Lonzo Ball in last year’s draft, Doncic should eventually become a valuable ball-moving engine within a spacing-oriented attack.

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 18 | Last: 3

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.0 BPG

With a projectable frame, above-average mobility and a fast-developing skill set, Jackson put his considerable potential on display over the course of an inconsistent but nonetheless impressive freshman year. His shot blocking numbers (5.5 per-40) were off the charts, and teams are intrigued by his ability to protect the rim and defend in space. He shot 39.6% from three, though his mechanics leave a bit to be desired, and has nice touch around the rim with either hand, continuing to develop perimeter skills at an impressive rate. Jackson is more lanky and agile than he is bouncy, but some of his issues keeping up with physical opponents in traffic and committing too many fouls should be mitigated as he gets stronger. His statistical case isn’t as strong as his peers in this range, but contextualized with his age and development curve, it’s easy to project him evolving into a plus on both ends of the floor who contributes heavily to a successful team.

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last: 4

Stats: 21.2 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 61.4% FG

An athletic leaper and high-energy presence on the inside, Bagley was one of college basketball’s most productive players after reclassifying out of high school to accelerate his pro timeline. He’s an impressive talent at his size, moving fluidly and utilizes his quickness and multiple-jump burst to rebound, score in the paint and manufacture easy baskets at an elite clip. It’s hard to argue with his numbers, and with more shooters and playmakers around him, Bagley’s life should get even easier. There’s a lot of room for improvement: he’s extremely left-hand dominant as a scorer and sorely needs to expand his skill set, including a jump shot that must improve for him to really thrive as a four-man. Defensively there’s some fear he may end up stuck between positions, as he’s not much of a shot-blocker and looked lost at times, causing Duke to lean on a 2-3 zone. He has a lot of room to grow, and as a baseline should become a productive offensive player who puts up big numbers.

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last: 5

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.7 BPG

Bamba boasts rare length and verticality that should translate to serious defensive impact, and in terms of upside he belongs in this top group of prospects. A massive 7’10” wingspan allows him to contest, alter or block most any shot within his area, and he has enough mobility as an athlete to add a level of intrigue on top of that if he can learn to cover even more ground. If he can pack more muscle and core strength onto his slender frame, he could be an All-NBA defender. Bamba’s offensive game is unfinished, but he has some shooting touch and developing skills around the basket, and should be able to threaten as a lob-catcher based on his tools. Some scouts have questioned Bamba’s competitiveness and toughness playing in the paint, and his interest level appeared to waver at times this season, but he’s a cerebral player with a lot of untapped ability. Bamba’s long-term upside as a team’s defensive backbone is substantial.

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 7

Stats: 13.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.1 BPG

A skilled, well-rounded post player, Carter was a productive, stabilizing force at Duke, and is widely seen by teams as a safe bet to play in the NBA for a long time. He’s a natural rebounder and a better athlete than he gets credit for, able to contest shots effectively and unafraid of playing through contact. Carter’s offensive role at Duke was less prominent than he was previously accustomed to, but he’s a polished post scorer and has become a respectable jump shooter, too. What may hold Carter back long-term is a lack of elite explosiveness and foot speed as he occasionally struggles to gather off two feet and score under the basket, as well as defending ball screens. There’s nothing overtly sexy about his game, but his diverse skill set, passing ability and on-court feel set him apart, and a different system might unlock more of his talent.

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last: 6

Stats (2016 U18 FIBA Americas): 15.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.4 APG

The latest word is that Porter has made physical progress in pre-draft workouts and is moving more comfortably with his surgically-repaired back, which is good news both for him and teams picking atop the first round. He’s one of the most polished scorers in the draft, a capable jump shooter and perimeter threat with the size to shoot over most defenders he’ll face. That combination creates an opportunity for him to evolve into a team’s top option down the line, provided he can stay healthy. The talent is there, but scouts have long nitpicked his his defensive approach and playmaking skills, neither of which has ever been considered a strength. The NBA is well aware of what Porter is capable of at his best, but his draft slot ultimately hinges on which teams have what medical information, and how comfortable they are with taking the risk.

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 8

Stats: 27.4 PPG, 8.8 APG, 36.1% 3FG

A potent perimeter shooter and playmaker, Young displayed, and more importantly sustained, serious ability as the fulcrum of Oklahoma’s offense. His deep shooting range and intelligent use of ball screens open up room for his creative dribble penetration, and turning the Sooners into an elite offensive team for a large stretch of the season was no small feat. Young’s change of pace and variety of moves help offset a lack of elite physical attributes, though he will need to keep working on his body as evidenced by the way he wore down a bit toward the end of the season. It’s unlikely Young will be a helpful defender given his lack of size, but if he’s placed within the right system and has enough help around him, his talent should be able to outweigh his weaknesses. There’s risk involved with him, and teams wonder exactly what parts of his game translate, but Young has the ability to be a uniquely useful guard. His team fit will be pivotal.

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 12

Stats: 15.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 34.1% 3FG

One of the youngest players in the draft, Knox brings a bundle of intriguing tools and is beginning to get used to his body. He put together a solid year at Kentucky while functioning mostly as a spot-up option off the ball, and his impressive frame and improving set of skills suggest he’ll be able to do more than that at the next level. He’s built well enough to play both forward spots, with some natural shooting touch, enough athleticism and some rebounding ability. Knox’s handle has to improve for him to become a quality scoring option, and he can appear somewhat stiff in change-of-direction situations. Still, as he continues to learn and figures out how to impact the game more effectively on a nightly basis, there’s an intriguing ceiling here that’s clearly worth developing.

10. Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 9

Stats: 17.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 43.5% 3FG

With a 7-foot wingspan working in his favor, Bridges couples great defensive instincts with quality three-point shooting, making him a fairly safe bet to provide value in the modern NBA. His length and anticipation enable him to naturally force turnovers and make plays on the ball, and Villanova had him defend four positions in various situations over the course of the year. He needs to keep improving his defending on the ball, but the versatility coupled with the strides he’s made as a jump shooter are bankable. While he sometimes struggles to create his own shot off the dribble he should be able to thrive in a supporting role alongside a quality playmaker or two. Bridges is an older prospect and won’t become a top scoring option on a great team, but should be able to slide in and fill a position of need that nearly any team can put to use.

11. Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama | Freshman

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 13

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 APG, 33.6% 3FG

There’s no doubting Sexton’s ability as a scorer after watching him attack the basket, play through contact and fill up box scores for Alabama. He’s athletically impressive, can get downhill off the bounce and is unafraid of big moments. Sexton’s three-point shooting clip leaves something to be desired, but may be attributable in part to a heavy workload. Where he struggles most is making teammates better, and while some of his poor assist to turnover ratio came a byproduct of the Tide’s lack of offensive structure, there’s some concern among NBA teams about the selfish nature of his play. Sexton is known as a hard worker and came in with a reputation as a good defender, but averaged less than a steal per game, and his overall focus level wavered more than the narrative surrounding him would have you believe. The question may be whether he’s better suited to run a team full-time or to supply bursts of scoring and energy coming off the bench.

12. Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last: 11

Stats: 17.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 36.4% 3FG

Bridges is a well-built, active scorer who might be a little bit stuck between positions. Athletically he fits the bill, and he showed some encouraging improvement as a spot-up shooter on the wing as a sophomore. Almost in spite of his strength and explosiveness, an average handle can make it difficult for Bridges to get past defenders and into the paint, and forces him to settle for jumpers. His best pro position is probably power forward, where he can better utilize his quickness despite the fact he’s built more like a two-guard. There are also still questions about how his three-point shooting will translate to NBA range. Bridges could become an above average defender thanks to his agility and strength, but has never been a true standout on that side of the ball. The talent is there, but he may need to remake himself from finesse-based scorer into a high-energy glue guy in order to find an optimal role. There’s some risk involved with that uncertainty.

13. Robert Williams III, C, Texas A&M | Sophomore Height: 6'9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 10

Stats: 10.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.6 BPG A physical force in the middle when he’s engaged, Williams can be a difference-making rebounder and finisher around the rim but has struggled to produce big numbers on a consistent basis. He’s an instinctive rebounder and shot-blocker and plays above the rim as easily as anyone, able to win most 50-50 balls within his area thanks to his length and quickness off the floor. For a guy with all his gifts, Williams should have been tallying up more easy baskets at A&M, and the sense is that he’s someone who may need the extra internal nudge to maximize himself as a player. He’s limited outside of eight feet and isn’t highly skilled, but when penciled into a Clint Capela-type NBA role, he makes a lot of sense. It’s a gamble, but he could be a starting-caliber center if everything breaks right for him.

14. Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami | Freshman

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 15

Stats: 11.5 PPG, 41.5% FG, 34.6% 3FG

An athletic, slashing two-guard, Walker had an uneven freshman season after recovering from a summer meniscus tear. While he didn’t set the world on fire, he’s a fluid, athletic player who can really attack the rim and elevate going to the basket. He has a nice-looking jumper and should improve shooting it from outside as he matures. Walker’s physical tools also project well on the defensive end, although his effort there was inconsistent. Teams have to figure out which of his weaknesses are inherent, and what can improve as he matures into a more confident, consistent scorer. His actual feel for scoring and finding spots in the defense has to improve. Walker has a lot of room and time to get better, and may sneak into the late lottery range thanks to his all-around potential.

15. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky | Freshman Height: 6'6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 14

Stats: 14.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 1.6 SPG Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the quickest studies in college basketball this year. He bordered on timid in November, but finished the season looking like one of the most productive point guards in the country, his confidence skyrocketing after being tasked with a larger playmaking load. His size, length and quick hands help him see over the defense as a passer and make plays on the ball defensively and force turnovers. Gilgeous-Alexander has an unorthodox but effective off-the-dribble game, using hesitations and fakes to create space for himself. His jumper is passable, but not quite consistent yet. He’s highly unselfish, and while not extremely explosive, he has a good understanding of angles with the ball in his hands. There are some concerns about his average athleticism and small sample of success. Long enough to defend either backcourt spot, Gilgeous-Alexander’s versatility would partner well with a more scoring-minded guard. 16. Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette HS (Louisiana) Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last: 16

Stats (2016–17 HS): 25.7 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 6.0 BPG Although Robinson will have had a year off from competitive basketball and enters the draft with no experience beyond high school, his long build, impressive athletic ability and shot-blocking skills come with built-in NBA intrigue. He will have to solidify his stock with strong workouts: teams have plenty of questions about his decision to skip college basketball entirely, as well as his overall feel for the game given that he’s already 20. Robinson is capable of highlight-caliber plays around the rim, and the hope is he becomes a shot-blocking, lob-catching center. He has a wide range of draft outcomes and some teams may be scared off by the risk factor, but talent-wise he’s worthy of consideration as early as the middle of the first round. 17. Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State | Senior Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 26

Stats: 20.0 PG, 7.7 RPG, 3.5 APG Hutchison is widely believed to have a first-round promise after the combine, with his range likely falling between picks 18 and 22, based on our sources. He’s an older prospect, but a safe bet to become a useful player based on where he’s at right now — a well-built, productive scorer who can impact the game several different ways. Hutchison took a nice step forward statistically this season as a heavy offensive focal point for the Broncos (he used a whopping one-third of their possessions), but in previous years proved his chops playing off the ball. He won’t be asked to carry that big a load in the NBA, but his ability to attack the rim on straight-line drives, make an impact on the glass and make secondary plays for others are all appealing. Hutchison doesn’t create especially well for himself off the dribble and has to keep improving as a shooter, but he’s perceived as a hard worker and as someone who will help a team early on. 18. Troy Brown, G/F, Oregon | Freshman Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 18 | Last: 18

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.2 APG Blending size, ball-handling ability and an unselfish approach, Brown is an intriguing prospect given the increasingly positionless nature of the NBA game. He’s unlikely to ever lead his team in scoring, but has the ability to do enough other positive things to fit a utility-type perimeter role. He grew up playing point guard and is most comfortable with the ball in his hands and moving it. Brown is a good athlete with a body that should help him become a versatile defender. However, he lacks one true calling-card skill at this stage, can disappear at times and shot the ball poorly from distance this season. He’s not a sure thing, he’s certainly talented, and as one of the younger players in this class has the makings of a rotation player in time. 19. Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland | Sophomore Height: 6'7" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 42

Stats: 14.8 PPG, 3.4 APG, 41.7% 3FG After putting on a strong display at the draft combine, Huerter solidified his stock, and the sense around the league is that he’s obtained a promise somewhere in the mid-to-late first round.Possessing good size for a two-guard and a nice array of scoring skills, his fundamentally sound perimeter game, consistent three-point stroke and slick passing have endeared him to scouts. He excels as a spot-up scorer, with natural shooting mechanics and the ability to attack closeouts and use his height mismatch against smaller guards. He’s athletic enough to cut it, and while improving defensively will help, simply being a high-quality floor spacer with his physical attributes and ball-moving skills is a good place to start. Huerter’s skill set should allow him to become a valuable rotation player. 20. Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA | Junior Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last: 21

Stats: 20.3 PPG, 5.8 APG, 42.9% 3FG Holiday impressed this season with steady performances as an outside shooter and primary facilitator and looks suited for a backup point guard role in the NBA. With his scoring instincts and ability to use ball screens, he can provide an offensive spark. He’s a smallish and can only defend one position, but competes defensively and should be tough enough to hold his own. Holiday is more of a shoot-first player than a setup man, and he struggles getting downhill into the paint around defenders at times, which limits his upside on some level. That said, he’s a fairly safe choice to provide some value, and the fact he has two older brothers in the NBA doesn’t hurt when it comes to intangibles — Aaron may be less physically gifted than Jrue and Justin, but has the makeup to overachieve and find a place in the league. 21. Zhaire Smith, G/F, Texas Tech | Freshman Height: 6’3” | Weight: 200 | Age: 18 | Last: 17

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 55.6% FG Smith is one of the surprise stories of this draft, beginning his freshman year as an unheralded curiosity and finishing it as a key player for an Elite 8 team with enough raw athletic ability to warrant first-round consideration, and entering the draft with an agent. While he’s unlikely to contribute much right away, his explosiveness, ability to make acrobatic plays and instincts on the defensive end are all tantalizing (he averaged more than a steal and a block per game). He fared well from three this season, but scouts have doubts about his actual feel shooting from the perimeter. More importantly, Smith has shown little knack for creating his own shot, which may kneecap his potential without serious development. He measured in at 6’2” barefoot at the combine, which doesn’t help his case. He’s a risk-reward proposition, and drafting him is a bet on his intangibles and willingness to work hard and improve. 22. Dzanan Musa, G/F, KK Cedevita Height: 6'9" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18 | Last: 19

Stats (All competitions): 12.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 47.3% FG Musa is a score-first wing who hangs his hat on pull-up jumpers and a crafty game. He’s an experienced player for his age and has earned a large chunk of playing time for Cedevita, shooting the ball at a strong clip this season. Word is that he’s extremely motivated to make it in the NBA. An improving playmaker with a solid feel, Musa tends to be ball-dominant and isn’t an elite creator off the dribble, which will require adjustment. His thin frame may also pose a challenge, particularly when attacking the basket. He lacks ideal length, has a bit of a hunched posture and isn’t much of a man-to-man defender, either. Still, his natural ability to put the ball in the basket and the NBA’s premium on perimeter talent helps set him apart as perhaps the top international prospect behind Doncic. 23. Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova | Sophomore Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 31

Stats: 13.4 PPG, 3.5 APG, 40.1% 3FG After breaking out at the Final Four, DiVincenzo turned in two strong days at the draft combine and likely turned himself into a first-round pick in the process. A high-flying leaper and tough combo guard who makes winning plays, he has the size and athletic ability to defend both backcourt spots. He excels playing the passing lanes and making plays in transition. Though a streaky scorer, DiVincenzo shoots it well enough to provide spacing and can provide a legitimate boost when his jumper is falling. To play on the ball more often and better facilitate offense, his handle must improve. Overall, he fits many of key criteria required of a solid role player, and appears set to fall into the 20–30 range. 24. Anfernee Simons, G, IMG Academy | HS Senior Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 18 | Last: 21

Stats (2017 UnderArmour Association): 15.3 PPG, 41.4% 3FG After finishing his prep year at IMG and opting to forgo college for the draft, Simons looks set to ride a wave of mystery into a guaranteed contract. He’s a springy, quick-twitch athlete who profiles as more of a two-guard than a combo right now. He’s at his best when he’s aggressive and attacking the basket and is a promising shooter, but is extremely early in his development and still very streaky. Simons needs to get stronger and establish himself as a defender, but has the ability to be solid on that end in time. Simons needs seasoning and will in all likelihood spend time in the G League next year, but has a good chance to be a first-round pick based off of upside. Some see him as an eventual high-scoring backcourt piece. 25. De’Anthony Melton, G, USC | Sophomore Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 30

Stats (2016–17): 8.3 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.9 SPG Melton missed the season due to USC’s prolonged investigation into his eligibility, but has begun re-establishing his value in workouts and has showcased what appears to be an improved jump shot. The mix of defensive toughness and athletic playmaking he showed as a freshman serves as a good baseline, and he did well for himself at the combine. Melton has a knack for making opposing ballhandlers uncomfortable, and his athletic profile, smarts and physicality are all appealing. He stands to improve with the ball in his hands and isn’t a high scorer or true point guard, but should become a nice utility player in the backcourt and be able to keep up in the fast-paced NBA.

26. Bruce Brown Jr., G, Miami | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last: 28

Stats: 11.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.0 APG

Brown’s athleticism, frame and defensive-minded approach remain good selling points for a combo guard. After lottery hype entering the year, he’s entering the draft off an underwhelming season in which he missed the final two months with a foot injury. He can be a disruptive force in the backcourt and get to the rim effectively, but needs to convince people his three-point shooting will swing closer to his freshman year (34.7%) than this year’s poor 26.7% mark. Hopes that Brown could transition to playing the point full-time have largely been dashed at this point, and given he turns 22 later this year, the lack of progression as a sophomore was frustrating. That said, he’s the type of tough, athletic player who does a lot of things well, and teams haven’t forgotten what they liked about him in the fall.

27. Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College | Junior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 27

Stats: 20.7 PPG, 3.3 APG, 40.9% 3FG

A high-scoring guard with a nice degree of shake to his game, Robinson could become a useful rotation piece with his ability to play on or off the ball. He excels at creating his own shot at all three levels, with a great ability to change speeds and some sneaky athleticism. Robinson’s production and intangibles should appeal to teams — it can be difficult to find guards who can fill it up without being ball-stoppers offensively. His slight build may cause some limitations, particularly as a defender, but he should be able to fit in nicely in the NBA as a secondary playmaker and supplementary scorer.

28. Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech | Sophomore

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last: 52

Stats: 18.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 38% 3FG

Okogie played and tested well at the combine, and has some factors working in his favor given he plays a position of need. He’s highly athletic with a muscular build, 7'0" wingspan and twitchiness that helps him attack the rim and defend man-to-man. Okogie utilizes his tools to generate turnovers and make plays on the ball, and can defend multiple positions comfortably. His jumper took a step forward this season, and he gets good rotation on his ball. However, his feel for the game and shot selection are just average, and he can play out of control at times, make mental mistakes and demonstrate so-so body language. The fact he has an on-off switch when it comes to effort is a factor teams have to assess. He won’t turn 20 until September, and Okogie’s natural ability isn’t in question. He’s a worthy flier in the late first round or early second.

29. Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova | Junior Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 29

Stats: 18.9 PPG, 4.6 APG, 40.8% 3FG Although the critiques of Brunson’s average size and athleticism as they pertain to his upside are fair, the leader of Villanova’s title team checks basically every other box for a lead guard and is a good bet to play in the league for a long time. Brunson has an elite feel for running an offense, a reliable jumper, and a track record of winning everywhere he’s played. He relies on his considerable craft to compensate for a lack of top-flight quickness and understands how to pick his spots, change speeds and score. Defensively he’ll have to work hard to cut it, but his composure and maturity will help him find a way to succeed and stick around the league.

30. Jevon Carter, G, West Virginia | Senior

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 46

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 6.6 APG, 3.0 SPG

Perhaps the top on-ball defender in college hoops, Carter has proven he‘s ready to step onto an NBA court and lock up right now. His relentless approach to defense is hard not to love, and he reaffirmed it with a high-energy showing at the draft combine, helping prove the value of his ball pressure outside of West Virginia’s frantic system. He doesn’t pop physically, but his makeup will earn him opportunities, and he’s a smart enough offensive player and good enough shooter to not be a liability on that end. Carter may not end up in the first round, but it would be unwise to bet against him succeeding as a stopper in a Patrick Beverley-type role.

31. Melvin Frazier, G/F, Tulane | Junior Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 32

Stats: 15.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.1 SPG A physical specimen who put together a solid individual season on an underwhelming team, Frazier has piqued NBA interest with his athletic tools and defensive instincts. He pops from an eye-test perspective and played well at the combine, unsurprising given the wide-open nature of the scrimmages. He’s long, quick and covers a lot of ground defensively, but has displayed some bad habits on that end of the floor and sometimes struggles to defend smaller guards and fight through screens. Given his gifts, Frazier is able to create turnovers others can’t and could certainly become a plus defender with more coaching. He’s a total mixed bag offensively, but his 38% clip from three-point range gives him a case for an eventual role. Otherwise, he’s a straight-line driver without much feel for where his spots are. At this point in the draft, he’s worth a flier, and he has a definite chance to be a late first-round selection.

32. Grayson Allen, SG, Duke | Senior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 33

Stats: 15.5 PPG, 4.6 APG, 37.0% 3FG

Allen’s senior year affirmed his ability to supply long-distance shooting, secondary ball-handling and toughness in the backcourt. He’s a very good athlete and has proven over time he can make difficult, deep shots off the dribble and catch. Allen has enough ability to attack the basket off of closeouts to keep defenders honest and buy himself a little extra time for his jumper. His offensive role was somewhat reduced this season given the talent around him, but that’s more akin to the load he’ll end up shouldering as a supporting scorer in the NBA. Although his athletic ability doesn’t totally translate on the defensive end, t’s a fair bet that his experience and competitive spirit will help split the difference.

33. Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 23

Stats: 15.1 PPG, 1.7 SPG, 41.1% 3FG

Although he doesn’t possess starry upside, Thomas was one of college basketball’s top perimeter stoppers and has made a nice case for himself as a useful role player in the pros. He has great feet and hands, a muscular build and the length to make life difficult for a variety of opponents as a man-to-man defender. Thomas is a smart passer and understands how to play off others, rarely forcing shots, but the flipside is that he’s limited as a creator off the dribble and struggles to improvise offensively. Thomas was an efficient scorer all season and made his jumpers at a convincing clip, but needs to be paired with a better ball-handler and play off of others to maximize his value. He offers a solid floor for a team in need of a defensive-minded presence.

34. Keita Bates-Diop, PF, Ohio State | Junior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 225 | Age: 22 | Last: 44

Stats: 19.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

It’s tough to ignore Bates-Diop’s production, as the Big Ten’s player of the year and a central figure in Ohio State’s resurgence. He has a deft scoring touch and presented a tough matchup for college defenders, able to score at all three levels. He’s viewed as a potential first-rounder, but comes with some concerns, with average athleticism at the center of that. He’ll likely have to play power forward, where he can most effectively space the floor, but has to get tougher and stronger in order to keep up with the physicality of the NBA game as an undersized big. It’s also important to consider what elements of his scoring will actually translate. Ohio State ran a lot of isolation plays for him in the mid-range, touches he likely won’t warrant at the next level when he no longer has a mismatch advantage, and physical defenders should be able to bother him and take away some of the threat of his jumper. He’s already 22, and has just one impressive season under his belt. If Bates-Diop continues to shoot at a great clip from outside he’ll have a chance at an NBA role, but his skill set will have to cover for his athletic ability.

35. Rawle Alkins, G/F, Arizona | Sophomore

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 25

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Alkins is a competitive, physical player who can do a little bit of everything on the wing, and has the type of strong body and explosive athleticism teams covet. His sophomore year was set back by a broken foot in September, and he’s begun to improve his body and return to peak shape. He can get to the rim when he has a step and play through contact. Alkins is known for playing hard, and if he can become a more consistent defender and shooter from distance, it’ll help his case as a prospect. Playing alongside a quality playmaker will help unlock more of his game, and his athletic profile and motor offer a good baseline for improvement.

36. Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati | Junior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last: 38

Stats: 13.0 PPG, 1.3 SPG, 37% 3FG

A tough-minded wing who showed ability to make threes at the college level, Evans is a role-player prospect almost by default, and his name is in the late first-round mix given the league-wide need for rotation players in his mold. He’s a well-rounded player with a good body for the NBA, but lacks an elite calling-card skill: he’s neither a smothering defender nor a notably consistent three-point shooter at this stage. Evans should be able to match up with wings and understand team concepts, but his offense has to catch up, as he lacks a natural ability to create his own shot and struggles penetrating off the dribble. If he keeps improving as a shooter and defender he should stick around in the NBA.

37. Omari Spellman, F/C, Villanova | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 250 | Age: 20 | Last: 54

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 43.3% 3FG

Spellman’s cerebral game has a lot of fans in NBA circles, and while improving his body and losing weight is key, leaving Villanova early may end up a good decision for him, as he’s likely to be drafted by a team with a specific plan for utilizing his skills. After dropping weight during his redshirt year, Spellman was able to better showcase his athleticism and length as a shot-blocker and rebounder en route to a national title. He’s a legitimate set shooter from outside, committed to making winning plays and is a smart passer. He’s drawn some comparisons to Boris Diaw, and could be a sneaky value pick in this range.