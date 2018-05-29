Quickly
- The early-entry deadline has passed. Here’s the latest on how the 2018 draft is shaping up.
The NCAA’s Early Entry deadline for college underclassmen came and went at 11:59 pm on May 30, meaning the pool of available players is nearly final. The draft lottery and combine are over, top prospects have made their decisions and we’re now entering the final stretch of this long, winding process. The draft itself is set for June 21, exactly three weeks away, and as agencies hold Pro Days for their players and teams schedule their final batch of private workouts, the picture continues to clarify.
A handful of notable players took their decisions down to the wire, headlined by Maryland’s Kevin Huerter, who is believed to have obtained a first-round promise, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo, viewed as a late first-rounder, and his teammate Omari Spellman, who will likely end up in the early second. Elsewhere, Kentucky’s underclassmen were split, with Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel turning pro and PJ Washington headed back to Lexington. Missouri’s Jontay Porter, a potential first-rounder, also chose to return to school, as did Syracuse’s Tyus Battle, Nevada’s Caleb and Cody Martin, Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton, Michigan’s Charles Matthews and Boston College point guard Ky Bowman.
Keep in mind that the NBA’s actual withdrawal deadline is June 11, meaning international-based prospects who aren’t automatically eligible based on their age have added time to decide. The framework of the draft is otherwise mostly established at this point, with the second round having thinned out somewhat due to those staying in college. There’s still a lot left to happen, but at this point, teams have done the majority of their legwork.
As a reminder, while our mock draft aims to project what the draft might look like on a given day of the season and factors in team needs, the Big Board serves as our own point of reference to project draft value and establish players’ ranges. These rankings are based on our own evaluations while factoring in intel from around the league, and establish how we'd rate players in a vacuum without team context. Rankings and stats last updated May 31.
1. Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona | Freshman
Height: 7'0" | Weight: 260 pounds | Age: 19 | Last Big Board: 1
Stats: 20.1 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 1.9 BPG
Elite physical tools, soft touch at the rim and a promising jump shot make Ayton the draft’s likely top selection. His sheer size and strength presents a matchup problem for most any defender, and he may be the most athletic 7-foot prospect to come along this decade. Ayton checks essentially every offensive box for his position: he can face up or play with his back to the basket, his midrange shot projects nicely to the perimeter and he’s also a sound passer out of double-teams. While Ayton struggled defensively this season, he was frequently asked to defend forwards in Arizona’s scheme, surrendering some of his physical advantage and hampering his opportunity to consistently improve as a team defender. He did make progress, and with his nimble feet and long frame, he has the ability to be an above-average presence protecting the basket. It’s extremely rare to find a 7-footer with his array of gifts, and he’s the type of talent that’s extremely difficult to pass on.
2. Luka Doncic, G, Real Madrid
Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last: 2
Stats (All competitions): 14.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.5 APG
A prodigious playmaker and basketball savant, Doncic will be the most accomplished player in the draft bar none. He enters with an unprecedented résumé for a 19-year-old, having just led Madrid to a Euroleague title and winning Final Four MVP after winning Eurobasket in 2017 with his native Slovenia. Though not a traditional point guard, Doncic is comfortable with the ball in his hands, makes his teammates better as a passer and reads the floor beyond his years. His outside shot can be inconsistent but his stroke is projectable enough. Doncic may benefit from playing alongside a quicker, attack-minded guard, but his team will want to empower him as a playmaker to get the most out of him. He’ll face an adjustment to the speed of NBA defenses, and it’s yet to be seen if his lack of elite explosiveness and burst will make things more difficult at the NBA level. It’s possible his average one-on-one creation ability limits his ceiling as a scorer, but his true value lies in other areas. Similar to Lonzo Ball in last year’s draft, Doncic should eventually become a valuable ball-moving engine within a spacing-oriented attack.
3. Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Michigan State | Freshman
Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 18 | Last: 3
Stats: 10.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.0 BPG
With a projectable frame, above-average mobility and a fast-developing skill set, Jackson put his considerable potential on display over the course of an inconsistent but nonetheless impressive freshman year. His shot blocking numbers (5.5 per-40) were off the charts, and teams are intrigued by his ability to protect the rim and defend in space. He shot 39.6% from three, though his mechanics leave a bit to be desired, and has nice touch around the rim with either hand, continuing to develop perimeter skills at an impressive rate. Jackson is more lanky and agile than he is bouncy, but some of his issues keeping up with physical opponents in traffic and committing too many fouls should be mitigated as he gets stronger. His statistical case isn’t as strong as his peers in this range, but contextualized with his age and development curve, it’s easy to project him evolving into a plus on both ends of the floor who contributes heavily to a successful team.
4. Marvin Bagley III, F/C, Duke | Freshman
Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last: 4
Stats: 21.2 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 61.4% FG
An athletic leaper and high-energy presence on the inside, Bagley was one of college basketball’s most productive players after reclassifying out of high school to accelerate his pro timeline. He’s an impressive talent at his size, moving fluidly and utilizes his quickness and multiple-jump burst to rebound, score in the paint and manufacture easy baskets at an elite clip. It’s hard to argue with his numbers, and with more shooters and playmakers around him, Bagley’s life should get even easier. There’s a lot of room for improvement: he’s extremely left-hand dominant as a scorer and sorely needs to expand his skill set, including a jump shot that must improve for him to really thrive as a four-man. Defensively there’s some fear he may end up stuck between positions, as he’s not much of a shot-blocker and looked lost at times, causing Duke to lean on a 2-3 zone. He has a lot of room to grow, and as a baseline should become a productive offensive player who puts up big numbers.
5. Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas | Freshman
Height: 7'0" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last: 5
Stats: 12.9 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.7 BPG
Bamba boasts rare length and verticality that should translate to serious defensive impact, and in terms of upside he belongs in this top group of prospects. A massive 7’10” wingspan allows him to contest, alter or block most any shot within his area, and he has enough mobility as an athlete to add a level of intrigue on top of that if he can learn to cover even more ground. If he can pack more muscle and core strength onto his slender frame, he could be an All-NBA defender. Bamba’s offensive game is unfinished, but he has some shooting touch and developing skills around the basket, and should be able to threaten as a lob-catcher based on his tools. Some scouts have questioned Bamba’s competitiveness and toughness playing in the paint, and his interest level appeared to waver at times this season, but he’s a cerebral player with a lot of untapped ability. Bamba’s long-term upside as a team’s defensive backbone is substantial.
6. Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke | Freshman
Height: 6'10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 7
Stats: 13.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.1 BPG
A skilled, well-rounded post player, Carter was a productive, stabilizing force at Duke, and is widely seen by teams as a safe bet to play in the NBA for a long time. He’s a natural rebounder and a better athlete than he gets credit for, able to contest shots effectively and unafraid of playing through contact. Carter’s offensive role at Duke was less prominent than he was previously accustomed to, but he’s a polished post scorer and has become a respectable jump shooter, too. What may hold Carter back long-term is a lack of elite explosiveness and foot speed as he occasionally struggles to gather off two feet and score under the basket, as well as defending ball screens. There’s nothing overtly sexy about his game, but his diverse skill set, passing ability and on-court feel set him apart, and a different system might unlock more of his talent.
7. Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri | Freshman
Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last: 6
Stats (2016 U18 FIBA Americas): 15.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.4 APG
The latest word is that Porter has made physical progress in pre-draft workouts and is moving more comfortably with his surgically-repaired back, which is good news both for him and teams picking atop the first round. He’s one of the most polished scorers in the draft, a capable jump shooter and perimeter threat with the size to shoot over most defenders he’ll face. That combination creates an opportunity for him to evolve into a team’s top option down the line, provided he can stay healthy. The talent is there, but scouts have long nitpicked his his defensive approach and playmaking skills, neither of which has ever been considered a strength. The NBA is well aware of what Porter is capable of at his best, but his draft slot ultimately hinges on which teams have what medical information, and how comfortable they are with taking the risk.
8. Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma | Freshman
Height: 6’1” | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 8
Stats: 27.4 PPG, 8.8 APG, 36.1% 3FG
A potent perimeter shooter and playmaker, Young displayed, and more importantly sustained, serious ability as the fulcrum of Oklahoma’s offense. His deep shooting range and intelligent use of ball screens open up room for his creative dribble penetration, and turning the Sooners into an elite offensive team for a large stretch of the season was no small feat. Young’s change of pace and variety of moves help offset a lack of elite physical attributes, though he will need to keep working on his body as evidenced by the way he wore down a bit toward the end of the season. It’s unlikely Young will be a helpful defender given his lack of size, but if he’s placed within the right system and has enough help around him, his talent should be able to outweigh his weaknesses. There’s risk involved with him, and teams wonder exactly what parts of his game translate, but Young has the ability to be a uniquely useful guard. His team fit will be pivotal.
9. Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky | Freshman
Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 12
Stats: 15.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 34.1% 3FG
One of the youngest players in the draft, Knox brings a bundle of intriguing tools and is beginning to get used to his body. He put together a solid year at Kentucky while functioning mostly as a spot-up option off the ball, and his impressive frame and improving set of skills suggest he’ll be able to do more than that at the next level. He’s built well enough to play both forward spots, with some natural shooting touch, enough athleticism and some rebounding ability. Knox’s handle has to improve for him to become a quality scoring option, and he can appear somewhat stiff in change-of-direction situations. Still, as he continues to learn and figures out how to impact the game more effectively on a nightly basis, there’s an intriguing ceiling here that’s clearly worth developing.
10. Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova | Junior
Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 9
Stats: 17.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 43.5% 3FG
With a 7-foot wingspan working in his favor, Bridges couples great defensive instincts with quality three-point shooting, making him a fairly safe bet to provide value in the modern NBA. His length and anticipation enable him to naturally force turnovers and make plays on the ball, and Villanova had him defend four positions in various situations over the course of the year. He needs to keep improving his defending on the ball, but the versatility coupled with the strides he’s made as a jump shooter are bankable. While he sometimes struggles to create his own shot off the dribble he should be able to thrive in a supporting role alongside a quality playmaker or two. Bridges is an older prospect and won’t become a top scoring option on a great team, but should be able to slide in and fill a position of need that nearly any team can put to use.
11. Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama | Freshman
Height: 6’1” | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 13
Stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 APG, 33.6% 3FG
There’s no doubting Sexton’s ability as a scorer after watching him attack the basket, play through contact and fill up box scores for Alabama. He’s athletically impressive, can get downhill off the bounce and is unafraid of big moments. Sexton’s three-point shooting clip leaves something to be desired, but may be attributable in part to a heavy workload. Where he struggles most is making teammates better, and while some of his poor assist to turnover ratio came a byproduct of the Tide’s lack of offensive structure, there’s some concern among NBA teams about the selfish nature of his play. Sexton is known as a hard worker and came in with a reputation as a good defender, but averaged less than a steal per game, and his overall focus level wavered more than the narrative surrounding him would have you believe. The question may be whether he’s better suited to run a team full-time or to supply bursts of scoring and energy coming off the bench.
12. Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State | Sophomore
Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last: 11
Stats: 17.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 36.4% 3FG
Bridges is a well-built, active scorer who might be a little bit stuck between positions. Athletically he fits the bill, and he showed some encouraging improvement as a spot-up shooter on the wing as a sophomore. Almost in spite of his strength and explosiveness, an average handle can make it difficult for Bridges to get past defenders and into the paint, and forces him to settle for jumpers. His best pro position is probably power forward, where he can better utilize his quickness despite the fact he’s built more like a two-guard. There are also still questions about how his three-point shooting will translate to NBA range. Bridges could become an above average defender thanks to his agility and strength, but has never been a true standout on that side of the ball. The talent is there, but he may need to remake himself from finesse-based scorer into a high-energy glue guy in order to find an optimal role. There’s some risk involved with that uncertainty.
13. Robert Williams III, C, Texas A&M | Sophomore
Height: 6'9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 10
Stats: 10.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.6 BPG
A physical force in the middle when he’s engaged, Williams can be a difference-making rebounder and finisher around the rim but has struggled to produce big numbers on a consistent basis. He’s an instinctive rebounder and shot-blocker and plays above the rim as easily as anyone, able to win most 50-50 balls within his area thanks to his length and quickness off the floor. For a guy with all his gifts, Williams should have been tallying up more easy baskets at A&M, and the sense is that he’s someone who may need the extra internal nudge to maximize himself as a player. He’s limited outside of eight feet and isn’t highly skilled, but when penciled into a Clint Capela-type NBA role, he makes a lot of sense. It’s a gamble, but he could be a starting-caliber center if everything breaks right for him.
14. Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami | Freshman
Height: 6'4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 15
Stats: 11.5 PPG, 41.5% FG, 34.6% 3FG
An athletic, slashing two-guard, Walker had an uneven freshman season after recovering from a summer meniscus tear. While he didn’t set the world on fire, he’s a fluid, athletic player who can really attack the rim and elevate going to the basket. He has a nice-looking jumper and should improve shooting it from outside as he matures. Walker’s physical tools also project well on the defensive end, although his effort there was inconsistent. Teams have to figure out which of his weaknesses are inherent, and what can improve as he matures into a more confident, consistent scorer. His actual feel for scoring and finding spots in the defense has to improve. Walker has a lot of room and time to get better, and may sneak into the late lottery range thanks to his all-around potential.
15. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky | Freshman
Height: 6'6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 14
Stats: 14.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 1.6 SPG
Gilgeous-Alexander was one of the quickest studies in college basketball this year. He bordered on timid in November, but finished the season looking like one of the most productive point guards in the country, his confidence skyrocketing after being tasked with a larger playmaking load. His size, length and quick hands help him see over the defense as a passer and make plays on the ball defensively and force turnovers. Gilgeous-Alexander has an unorthodox but effective off-the-dribble game, using hesitations and fakes to create space for himself. His jumper is passable, but not quite consistent yet. He’s highly unselfish, and while not extremely explosive, he has a good understanding of angles with the ball in his hands. There are some concerns about his average athleticism and small sample of success. Long enough to defend either backcourt spot, Gilgeous-Alexander’s versatility would partner well with a more scoring-minded guard.
16. Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette HS (Louisiana)
Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last: 16
Stats (2016–17 HS): 25.7 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 6.0 BPG
Although Robinson will have had a year off from competitive basketball and enters the draft with no experience beyond high school, his long build, impressive athletic ability and shot-blocking skills come with built-in NBA intrigue. He will have to solidify his stock with strong workouts: teams have plenty of questions about his decision to skip college basketball entirely, as well as his overall feel for the game given that he’s already 20. Robinson is capable of highlight-caliber plays around the rim, and the hope is he becomes a shot-blocking, lob-catching center. He has a wide range of draft outcomes and some teams may be scared off by the risk factor, but talent-wise he’s worthy of consideration as early as the middle of the first round.
17. Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State | Senior
Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 26
Stats: 20.0 PG, 7.7 RPG, 3.5 APG
Hutchison is widely believed to have a first-round promise after the combine, with his range likely falling between picks 18 and 22, based on our sources. He’s an older prospect, but a safe bet to become a useful player based on where he’s at right now — a well-built, productive scorer who can impact the game several different ways. Hutchison took a nice step forward statistically this season as a heavy offensive focal point for the Broncos (he used a whopping one-third of their possessions), but in previous years proved his chops playing off the ball. He won’t be asked to carry that big a load in the NBA, but his ability to attack the rim on straight-line drives, make an impact on the glass and make secondary plays for others are all appealing. Hutchison doesn’t create especially well for himself off the dribble and has to keep improving as a shooter, but he’s perceived as a hard worker and as someone who will help a team early on.
18. Troy Brown, G/F, Oregon | Freshman
Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 18 | Last: 18
Stats: 11.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 3.2 APG
Blending size, ball-handling ability and an unselfish approach, Brown is an intriguing prospect given the increasingly positionless nature of the NBA game. He’s unlikely to ever lead his team in scoring, but has the ability to do enough other positive things to fit a utility-type perimeter role. He grew up playing point guard and is most comfortable with the ball in his hands and moving it. Brown is a good athlete with a body that should help him become a versatile defender. However, he lacks one true calling-card skill at this stage, can disappear at times and shot the ball poorly from distance this season. He’s not a sure thing, he’s certainly talented, and as one of the younger players in this class has the makings of a rotation player in time.
19. Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland | Sophomore
Height: 6'7" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 42
Stats: 14.8 PPG, 3.4 APG, 41.7% 3FG
After putting on a strong display at the draft combine, Huerter solidified his stock, and the sense around the league is that he’s obtained a promise somewhere in the mid-to-late first round.Possessing good size for a two-guard and a nice array of scoring skills, his fundamentally sound perimeter game, consistent three-point stroke and slick passing have endeared him to scouts. He excels as a spot-up scorer, with natural shooting mechanics and the ability to attack closeouts and use his height mismatch against smaller guards. He’s athletic enough to cut it, and while improving defensively will help, simply being a high-quality floor spacer with his physical attributes and ball-moving skills is a good place to start. Huerter’s skill set should allow him to become a valuable rotation player.
20. Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA | Junior
Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last: 21
Stats: 20.3 PPG, 5.8 APG, 42.9% 3FG
Holiday impressed this season with steady performances as an outside shooter and primary facilitator and looks suited for a backup point guard role in the NBA. With his scoring instincts and ability to use ball screens, he can provide an offensive spark. He’s a smallish and can only defend one position, but competes defensively and should be tough enough to hold his own. Holiday is more of a shoot-first player than a setup man, and he struggles getting downhill into the paint around defenders at times, which limits his upside on some level. That said, he’s a fairly safe choice to provide some value, and the fact he has two older brothers in the NBA doesn’t hurt when it comes to intangibles — Aaron may be less physically gifted than Jrue and Justin, but has the makeup to overachieve and find a place in the league.
21. Zhaire Smith, G/F, Texas Tech | Freshman
Height: 6’3” | Weight: 200 | Age: 18 | Last: 17
Stats: 11.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 55.6% FG
Smith is one of the surprise stories of this draft, beginning his freshman year as an unheralded curiosity and finishing it as a key player for an Elite 8 team with enough raw athletic ability to warrant first-round consideration, and entering the draft with an agent. While he’s unlikely to contribute much right away, his explosiveness, ability to make acrobatic plays and instincts on the defensive end are all tantalizing (he averaged more than a steal and a block per game). He fared well from three this season, but scouts have doubts about his actual feel shooting from the perimeter. More importantly, Smith has shown little knack for creating his own shot, which may kneecap his potential without serious development. He measured in at 6’2” barefoot at the combine, which doesn’t help his case. He’s a risk-reward proposition, and drafting him is a bet on his intangibles and willingness to work hard and improve.
22. Dzanan Musa, G/F, KK Cedevita
Height: 6'9" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18 | Last: 19
Stats (All competitions): 12.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 47.3% FG
Musa is a score-first wing who hangs his hat on pull-up jumpers and a crafty game. He’s an experienced player for his age and has earned a large chunk of playing time for Cedevita, shooting the ball at a strong clip this season. Word is that he’s extremely motivated to make it in the NBA. An improving playmaker with a solid feel, Musa tends to be ball-dominant and isn’t an elite creator off the dribble, which will require adjustment. His thin frame may also pose a challenge, particularly when attacking the basket. He lacks ideal length, has a bit of a hunched posture and isn’t much of a man-to-man defender, either. Still, his natural ability to put the ball in the basket and the NBA’s premium on perimeter talent helps set him apart as perhaps the top international prospect behind Doncic.
23. Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova | Sophomore
Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 31
Stats: 13.4 PPG, 3.5 APG, 40.1% 3FG
After breaking out at the Final Four, DiVincenzo turned in two strong days at the draft combine and likely turned himself into a first-round pick in the process. A high-flying leaper and tough combo guard who makes winning plays, he has the size and athletic ability to defend both backcourt spots. He excels playing the passing lanes and making plays in transition. Though a streaky scorer, DiVincenzo shoots it well enough to provide spacing and can provide a legitimate boost when his jumper is falling. To play on the ball more often and better facilitate offense, his handle must improve. Overall, he fits many of key criteria required of a solid role player, and appears set to fall into the 20–30 range.
24. Anfernee Simons, G, IMG Academy | HS Senior
Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 18 | Last: 21
Stats (2017 UnderArmour Association): 15.3 PPG, 41.4% 3FG
After finishing his prep year at IMG and opting to forgo college for the draft, Simons looks set to ride a wave of mystery into a guaranteed contract. He’s a springy, quick-twitch athlete who profiles as more of a two-guard than a combo right now. He’s at his best when he’s aggressive and attacking the basket and is a promising shooter, but is extremely early in his development and still very streaky. Simons needs to get stronger and establish himself as a defender, but has the ability to be solid on that end in time. Simons needs seasoning and will in all likelihood spend time in the G League next year, but has a good chance to be a first-round pick based off of upside. Some see him as an eventual high-scoring backcourt piece.
25. De’Anthony Melton, G, USC | Sophomore
Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 30
Stats (2016–17): 8.3 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.9 SPG
Melton missed the season due to USC’s prolonged investigation into his eligibility, but has begun re-establishing his value in workouts and has showcased what appears to be an improved jump shot. The mix of defensive toughness and athletic playmaking he showed as a freshman serves as a good baseline, and he did well for himself at the combine. Melton has a knack for making opposing ballhandlers uncomfortable, and his athletic profile, smarts and physicality are all appealing. He stands to improve with the ball in his hands and isn’t a high scorer or true point guard, but should become a nice utility player in the backcourt and be able to keep up in the fast-paced NBA.
26. Bruce Brown Jr., G, Miami | Sophomore
Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last: 28
Stats: 11.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.0 APG
Brown’s athleticism, frame and defensive-minded approach remain good selling points for a combo guard. After lottery hype entering the year, he’s entering the draft off an underwhelming season in which he missed the final two months with a foot injury. He can be a disruptive force in the backcourt and get to the rim effectively, but needs to convince people his three-point shooting will swing closer to his freshman year (34.7%) than this year’s poor 26.7% mark. Hopes that Brown could transition to playing the point full-time have largely been dashed at this point, and given he turns 22 later this year, the lack of progression as a sophomore was frustrating. That said, he’s the type of tough, athletic player who does a lot of things well, and teams haven’t forgotten what they liked about him in the fall.
27. Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College | Junior
Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 27
Stats: 20.7 PPG, 3.3 APG, 40.9% 3FG
A high-scoring guard with a nice degree of shake to his game, Robinson could become a useful rotation piece with his ability to play on or off the ball. He excels at creating his own shot at all three levels, with a great ability to change speeds and some sneaky athleticism. Robinson’s production and intangibles should appeal to teams — it can be difficult to find guards who can fill it up without being ball-stoppers offensively. His slight build may cause some limitations, particularly as a defender, but he should be able to fit in nicely in the NBA as a secondary playmaker and supplementary scorer.
28. Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech | Sophomore
Height: 6'4" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last: 52
Stats: 18.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 38% 3FG
Okogie played and tested well at the combine, and has some factors working in his favor given he plays a position of need. He’s highly athletic with a muscular build, 7'0" wingspan and twitchiness that helps him attack the rim and defend man-to-man. Okogie utilizes his tools to generate turnovers and make plays on the ball, and can defend multiple positions comfortably. His jumper took a step forward this season, and he gets good rotation on his ball. However, his feel for the game and shot selection are just average, and he can play out of control at times, make mental mistakes and demonstrate so-so body language. The fact he has an on-off switch when it comes to effort is a factor teams have to assess. He won’t turn 20 until September, and Okogie’s natural ability isn’t in question. He’s a worthy flier in the late first round or early second.
29. Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova | Junior
Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 29
Stats: 18.9 PPG, 4.6 APG, 40.8% 3FG
Although the critiques of Brunson’s average size and athleticism as they pertain to his upside are fair, the leader of Villanova’s title team checks basically every other box for a lead guard and is a good bet to play in the league for a long time. Brunson has an elite feel for running an offense, a reliable jumper, and a track record of winning everywhere he’s played. He relies on his considerable craft to compensate for a lack of top-flight quickness and understands how to pick his spots, change speeds and score. Defensively he’ll have to work hard to cut it, but his composure and maturity will help him find a way to succeed and stick around the league.
30. Jevon Carter, G, West Virginia | Senior
Height: 6'1" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 46
Stats: 17.3 PPG, 6.6 APG, 3.0 SPG
Perhaps the top on-ball defender in college hoops, Carter has proven he‘s ready to step onto an NBA court and lock up right now. His relentless approach to defense is hard not to love, and he reaffirmed it with a high-energy showing at the draft combine, helping prove the value of his ball pressure outside of West Virginia’s frantic system. He doesn’t pop physically, but his makeup will earn him opportunities, and he’s a smart enough offensive player and good enough shooter to not be a liability on that end. Carter may not end up in the first round, but it would be unwise to bet against him succeeding as a stopper in a Patrick Beverley-type role.
31. Melvin Frazier, G/F, Tulane | Junior
Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 32
Stats: 15.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.1 SPG
A physical specimen who put together a solid individual season on an underwhelming team, Frazier has piqued NBA interest with his athletic tools and defensive instincts. He pops from an eye-test perspective and played well at the combine, unsurprising given the wide-open nature of the scrimmages. He’s long, quick and covers a lot of ground defensively, but has displayed some bad habits on that end of the floor and sometimes struggles to defend smaller guards and fight through screens. Given his gifts, Frazier is able to create turnovers others can’t and could certainly become a plus defender with more coaching. He’s a total mixed bag offensively, but his 38% clip from three-point range gives him a case for an eventual role. Otherwise, he’s a straight-line driver without much feel for where his spots are. At this point in the draft, he’s worth a flier, and he has a definite chance to be a late first-round selection.
32. Grayson Allen, SG, Duke | Senior
Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 33
Stats: 15.5 PPG, 4.6 APG, 37.0% 3FG
Allen’s senior year affirmed his ability to supply long-distance shooting, secondary ball-handling and toughness in the backcourt. He’s a very good athlete and has proven over time he can make difficult, deep shots off the dribble and catch. Allen has enough ability to attack the basket off of closeouts to keep defenders honest and buy himself a little extra time for his jumper. His offensive role was somewhat reduced this season given the talent around him, but that’s more akin to the load he’ll end up shouldering as a supporting scorer in the NBA. Although his athletic ability doesn’t totally translate on the defensive end, t’s a fair bet that his experience and competitive spirit will help split the difference.
33. Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton | Junior
Height: 6'3" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 23
Stats: 15.1 PPG, 1.7 SPG, 41.1% 3FG
Although he doesn’t possess starry upside, Thomas was one of college basketball’s top perimeter stoppers and has made a nice case for himself as a useful role player in the pros. He has great feet and hands, a muscular build and the length to make life difficult for a variety of opponents as a man-to-man defender. Thomas is a smart passer and understands how to play off others, rarely forcing shots, but the flipside is that he’s limited as a creator off the dribble and struggles to improvise offensively. Thomas was an efficient scorer all season and made his jumpers at a convincing clip, but needs to be paired with a better ball-handler and play off of others to maximize his value. He offers a solid floor for a team in need of a defensive-minded presence.
34. Keita Bates-Diop, PF, Ohio State | Junior
Height: 6’8” | Weight: 225 | Age: 22 | Last: 44
Stats: 19.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 35.9% 3FG
It’s tough to ignore Bates-Diop’s production, as the Big Ten’s player of the year and a central figure in Ohio State’s resurgence. He has a deft scoring touch and presented a tough matchup for college defenders, able to score at all three levels. He’s viewed as a potential first-rounder, but comes with some concerns, with average athleticism at the center of that. He’ll likely have to play power forward, where he can most effectively space the floor, but has to get tougher and stronger in order to keep up with the physicality of the NBA game as an undersized big. It’s also important to consider what elements of his scoring will actually translate. Ohio State ran a lot of isolation plays for him in the mid-range, touches he likely won’t warrant at the next level when he no longer has a mismatch advantage, and physical defenders should be able to bother him and take away some of the threat of his jumper. He’s already 22, and has just one impressive season under his belt. If Bates-Diop continues to shoot at a great clip from outside he’ll have a chance at an NBA role, but his skill set will have to cover for his athletic ability.
35. Rawle Alkins, G/F, Arizona | Sophomore
Height: 6’4” | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 25
Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 35.9% 3FG
Alkins is a competitive, physical player who can do a little bit of everything on the wing, and has the type of strong body and explosive athleticism teams covet. His sophomore year was set back by a broken foot in September, and he’s begun to improve his body and return to peak shape. He can get to the rim when he has a step and play through contact. Alkins is known for playing hard, and if he can become a more consistent defender and shooter from distance, it’ll help his case as a prospect. Playing alongside a quality playmaker will help unlock more of his game, and his athletic profile and motor offer a good baseline for improvement.
36. Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati | Junior
Height: 6’5” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last: 38
Stats: 13.0 PPG, 1.3 SPG, 37% 3FG
A tough-minded wing who showed ability to make threes at the college level, Evans is a role-player prospect almost by default, and his name is in the late first-round mix given the league-wide need for rotation players in his mold. He’s a well-rounded player with a good body for the NBA, but lacks an elite calling-card skill: he’s neither a smothering defender nor a notably consistent three-point shooter at this stage. Evans should be able to match up with wings and understand team concepts, but his offense has to catch up, as he lacks a natural ability to create his own shot and struggles penetrating off the dribble. If he keeps improving as a shooter and defender he should stick around in the NBA.
37. Omari Spellman, F/C, Villanova | Freshman
Height: 6'9" | Weight: 250 | Age: 20 | Last: 54
Stats: 10.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 43.3% 3FG
Spellman’s cerebral game has a lot of fans in NBA circles, and while improving his body and losing weight is key, leaving Villanova early may end up a good decision for him, as he’s likely to be drafted by a team with a specific plan for utilizing his skills. After dropping weight during his redshirt year, Spellman was able to better showcase his athleticism and length as a shot-blocker and rebounder en route to a national title. He’s a legitimate set shooter from outside, committed to making winning plays and is a smart passer. He’s drawn some comparisons to Boris Diaw, and could be a sneaky value pick in this range.
38. Elie Okobo, PG, Pau-Orthez
Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last: 40
Stats (French Pro A): 13.8 PPG, 4.7 APG, 41.8% 3FG
A quick, toolsy ball-handler who excels at scoring off the dribble, Okobo is an intriguing potential stash pick with his range of offensive skills and has given himself a good chance to get drafted after a strong season in his native France. He has solid shooting mechanics, range from three and the ability to get into the paint and kick the ball to open teammates. He’s certainly athletic enough to project into the NBA’s style, and turned up his play a notch for his club while handling a hefty offensive workload. A 6’8” wingspan and solid instincts give him a nice defensive ceiling as well. Like many young guards, Okobo will need to rein in his shot selection and turnovers to succeed. There’s some uncertainty here, but he’s been playing well overseas and is trending upward as the draft approaches.
39. Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky | Freshman
Height: 6'5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last: 34
Stats: 10.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG
Had he stayed in the draft a year ago, Diallo would likely have been a first-rounder. This time around, the picture is much more cloudy, as his immense physical talents are unchanged, but his lack of ball skills have been exposed. Diallo began to turn it on as a defender late in the season and remains a dynamic player in transition, where few can keep up with him. But his skill set is still unrefined, his handle loose and his offensive feel in the halfcourt limited. Diallo’s talent is still worth a dice roll in a low-risk situation, but his actual offensive ceiling will be a bit capped without significant improvement. Best-case scenario: he becomes a plus defender, hits enough threes to keep himself on the floor, excels in transition and becomes a useful rotation player.
40. Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan | Junior
Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 49
Stats: 14.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 39.4% 3FG
A skilled but slow-footed stretch big, Wagner made definite strides this season, but remains a liability on the defensive end. Leading Michigan to the national title game was an impressive feat, although it’s possible his production was more a product of his environment. His inside-out game was the key to Michigan’s system, and Wagner excels working as a screener, facing up and finishing with either hand. His game is effective, but he appears a bit clumsy at times and doesn’t get to the foul line all that often. His rebounding numbers improved significantly as a junior, but he still doesn’t block shots or defend well in space, and NBA teams will surely pick on him. Wagner’s shooting ability will earn him opportunities, but it’ll have to outweigh his problems on the other end.
41. Chimezie Metu, F/C, USC | Junior
Height: 6'9" | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last: 35
Stats: 15.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG
A springy, mobile big, Metu has NBA-level talent and showed some improvement this season, but hasn’t done enough to lock himself in as a first-rounder and is trending toward the early-to-mid second. His good games can be head-turning, but he’s not extremely comfortable playing with his back to the basket and sometimes shies away when the paint is packed, which hurts him as a rebounder. He can shoot from mid-range and has tried to play as more of a stretch big, but those results have been mixed. The perception is that he underachieved on a year to year basis at USC relative to his talent. Metu will likely need to embrace a lower-usage, pick-and-pop role at the next level to thrive.
42. Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke | Freshman
Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Last: 43
Stats: 14.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 40.2% 3FG
Cast into a supporting role on a team otherwise devoid of wings, Trent did a nice job fitting in and finished as one of the top three-point specialists in the country. Working mostly in spot-ups, spacing the floor and running in transition, Trent has projectable jumper mechanics and a solid feel for what was asked of him. It may end up being his NBA fate as well, given he’s not wildly athletic which could limit his ability to create his shot and more importantly, defend at the next level. He has more ability than he was able to show at Duke, and may still be able to progress into a capable supporting scorer in a league where you can never have too many shooters. Trent played fairly well at the combine and is still young enough to warrant development time on someone’s bench.
43. Shake Milton, G, SMU | Junior
Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: 37
Stats: 18.0 PPG, 4.4 APG, 43.4% 3FG
Viewed as a potential first-rounder entering the season, Milton is now more likely to end up in the second after missing time with a hand injury and showing poorly at the combine. This was still his best year at SMU, and to his credit, he took a step forward as a scorer without sacrificing efficiency. Milton is much more comfortable on the ball than off, but has the size to theoretically play either guard position and provides spacing with a reliable jumper (he never shot below 42% in three college seasons). He isn’t a true point guard and isn’t really a dribble-breakdown guy, but has some change of pace ability and is unselfish with the ball. Teams have doubts about Milton’s lack of aggressiveness, and he’d benefit from playing a lower-pressure role in the NBA where he won’t have to anchor the scoring.
44. Kevin Hervey, F, UT-Arlington | Senior
Height: 6’7” | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 60
Stats: 20.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.2 APG
A long, skilled forward, Hervey had a highly productive career at UT-Arlngton and could be a useful floor-spacer and bench scorer at the next level. He has a 7’3” wingspan and rebounds well, though isn’t overly mobile or athletic, and showed well at the combine, looking like a bankable shooter from deep. He’s somewhat of a tweener defensively and will have to be utilized carefully to create matchup advantages, rather than be exposed himself. Hervey never shot above 34% from three in any of his college seasons, but also shouldered a heavy workload, and his ability to do damage inside and out in a variety of situations is certainly intriguing. He has a reputation for inconsistent effort, and a more importantly, a history of knee issues that could hurt him when it comes to draft position.
45. Devonte’ Graham, PG, Kansas | Senior
Height: 6’1” | Weight: 185 | Age: 23 | Last: 39
Stats: 17.3 PPG, 7.2 APG, 40.6% 3FG
Graham is an experienced, capable setup man and shooter who prefers to operate and score from the perimeter. He was productive while leading a Kansas team that skewed thin to the Final Four, and does a solid job on the defensive end as well. However, Graham’s struggles to score in isolation and when attacking the paint are concerning, with one big red flag being a sub-40 percent clip on his two-point attempts. He’s also already 23, and his counting stats were somewhat inflated by playing a massive percentage of the Jayhawks’ minutes. Graham will get an opportunity in the NBA and may be able to help round out a team’s rotation, but lacks a degree of upside at age 23 that hurts him in the draft process.
46. Trevon Duval, PG, Duke | Freshman
Height: 6'3" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 48
Stats: 10.3 PPG, 5.6 APG, 1.5 SPG
After entering Duke as a touted recruit, it was a disappointing one-and-done year for Duval, whose shooting struggles and so-so decision-making feel stuck out like a sore thumb on a team that played multiple bigs at all times and offered little room for him to get downhill and create. Given the situational factors, it’s fair to reason there’s still upside here. Duval is extremely quick off the dribble and can be a tenacious on-ball defender. He’s improved at setting up his teammates, but still has issues with turnovers. His poor three-point shooting (29.6%) has to improve for him to become a significant NBA contributor, and many scouts are skeptical he figures things out enough to make it work. His pedigree and talent are worth the dice roll, but he’s fallen a long way.
47. Rodions Kurucs, G/F, FC Barcelona
Height: 6'9" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 41
Stats (LEB Gold): 10.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 43.8% FG
Kurucs has struggled to get a foothold when it comes to playing time with Barcelona’s senior team, but has the type of size and versatility NBA teams are looking for on the wing. He was a likely late first-round selection last season before pulling out of the draft (he had a substantial contract buyout with his club) and his mix of athleticism and scoring is sitll appealing, but his stock has slipped a bit. He has some nice traits and looks like a potentially useful role player, but it has been difficult for teams to get eyes on him given his current team situation. Kurucs’ team environment has created some challenges, and he’s more likely a second-rounder if he stays in the draft.
48. Justin Jackson, F, Maryland | Sophomore
Height: 6'7" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Last: 46
Stats: 9.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.9 APG
With a nice blend of ball skills and physical tools, Jackson is an interesting second-round flier but has lost some steam after bordering on the first round a year ago. He missed most of the season with a torn labrum in his shooting shoulder, which put him in an unenviable position — the biggest question for Jackson was whether he could maintain last season’s three-point clip. While his shoulder may be a valid excuse for his inconsistent early-season play, the numbers cast some doubt on his eventual impact as a scorer. He does have a strong, NBA-ready body, a 7'3" wingspan and potential to help a team as a rebounder, ball-mover and versatile defender down the line, but his offense needs to click on some level for him to earn that role.
49. Jarred Vanderbilt, F, Kentucky | Freshman
Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 64
Stats: 5.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 42.6% FG
After an injury-filled freshman year, Vanderbilt opted to remain in the draft. Given his inability to stay healthy, the decision could help him in the short-term given that his All-American pedigree still has some shine, but teams will have to feel comfortable with his medicals to have a flier due to a long history of leg issues. Obviously, it’s hard to have a feel for where his game is when he hasn’t played much, but Kentucky mostly tasked him with a high-energy rebounding role. Rebounding is one thing Vanderbilt definitely can do, and he’s a good athlete who actually has a level of skill and feel making plays off the dribble. But he’s still a tweener and a poor jump shooter, and his NBA fit is unclear at this point. Vanderbilt will have to embrace whatever job he’s tasked with, and whoever drafts him will need a plan.
50. Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State | Sophomore
Height: 6’5” | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 36
Stats: 14.9 PPG, 5.2 APG, 44.2% 3FG
As a perimeter scorer and facilitator, Shamet does a lot of important things well. He’s not very explosive or quick, but his blend of size, handle and three-point shooting are all intriguing. He didn’t play well at the combine, where his athleticism was a bit exposed, but he can run a team and has some size. His ability to catch and shoot makes him a threat, and he might be able to run off screens and do damage in due time. Shamet competes defensively and has the chops to follow in the footsteps of former Shockers Fred Van Vleet and Ron Baker, both of whom have carved out NBA niches and beaten expectations. It’s worth nothing he’s suffered serious injuries in both of his feet.
51. Tony Carr, PG, Penn State | Sophomore
Height: 6’4” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last: 47
Stats: 19.6 PPG, 5.0 APG, 43.3% 3FG
An offensively talented ballhandler with nice size for his position and a dangerous three-point shot, Carr was the reason Penn State overachieved this season, and he rode the momentum from his breakout year into the draft. Though his shooting form features a low release and push mechanism, he’s been able to get hot and sustain success from outside. Carr’s shot selection can be questionable, as he tends to fall in love with the jumper and hunt shots rather than involve teammates. Those issues are exacerbated by his difficulty getting into the paint and scoring, as he’s not extremely explosive and often has to lean on floaters rather than finishing around opposing defenders. Defensively, his average lateral quickness can be exposed. He didn’t look good at the combine, and may end up more in the middle of the second round.
52. Kenrich Williams, F, TCU | Senior
Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 23 | Last: 57
Stats: 13.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.9 APG
Despite Williams’s advanced age and history of knee issues, his array of skills and physical profile make him an intriguing prospect. His game takes time to grow on you, and he’s unlikely to be much of a scorer in the NBA, but his ability to blend different types of lineups as a passer, rebounder and defender holds some value on the right team. Williams was solid at the Portsmouth Invitational, and is a strong fit in positionless schemes provided his three-point shooting translates to the next level. He doesn’t offer a ton of upside, but has the kind of high-IQ game that could keep him around for a while.
53. Devon Hall, G, Virginia | Senior
Height: 6’6” | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: 69
Stats: 11.7 PPG, 3.1 APG, 43.2% 3FG
A standout at the Portsmouth Invitational, Hall is an interesting role-player candidate given his size, three-point shooting and intangibles. He has a nice lefthanded stroke and took a big step forward at UVA this season, helping facilitate, space the floor and defend a variety of opponents. He does struggle finishing in the paint and isn’t a great creator off the dribble, but he knows what his job is and doesn’t force many mistakes. Hall brings a good level of competitive intensity and is willing to do the small things to help his team win. He should fit the mold many teams are looking for as a low-risk backcourt investment, and has a shot at getting drafted in the second round.
54. Malik Newman, SG, Kansas | Sophomore
Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 55
Stats: 14.2 PPG, 46.3% FG, 41.5% 3FG
After reviving his stock as a prospect with a quality late-season run for the Jayhawks, Newman will stay in the draft and try to parlay it into a favorable selection. He’s always been a scorer by trade, and seems to have rediscovered how to do it efficiently, becoming a pivotal part of an undersized, perimeter-centric attack. Newman can shoot from deep and score in transition, and he displayed better effort on defense at times as well. The issue is that he’s more undersized two-guard than combo playmaker, which may end up limiting what lineup roles he can fill. It’s extremely hard to stick in the NBA as a microwave-type scorer, and the deck may end up stacked against him in that regard.
55. Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV | Freshman
Height: 7'0" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 62
Stats: 16.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.8 BPG
Production isn’t the issue with McCoy, who dominated statistically all season in the Mountain West (albeit for a mediocre team). He has a strong upper body and can rebound and finish in the paint, but his game lacks a level of offensive diversity—he’s all right hand and doesn’t have an outstanding feel for scoring beyond getting easy baskets. He has no true calling-card skill, and at times it can look like he’s going through the motions. McCoy has the requisite size and build to play in the NBA, but it’s difficult to find a place as a backup big in the league without a high offensive skill level or the ability to defend in space. He offers neither, which may limit his growth potential.
56. Isaac Bonga, G/F, Fraport Skyliners
Height: 6'9" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18 | Last: 59
Stats (German BBL): 5.8 PPG, 2.5 APG, 40.6% FG
An oversized ball-handler and talented, instinctive passer, Bonga would be one of the youngest players in this class and has some upside given his unusual skill set. He’s not extremely athletic, but he has a smooth handle, can cover a lot of ground given his size, and has a pretty good feel for the game already His jump shot and overall scoring consistency is a work in progress and he doesn’t change directions especially well off the dribble, which is key for a guy in his mold. But Bonga has the outline of a useful player, and his youth makes him a viable stash pick if he chooses to stay in this draft.
57. Ray Spalding, F/C, Louisville | Junior
Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last: 61
Stats: 12.3 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.7 BPG
With solid mobility, athleticism and an improving offensive skill level, Spalding emerged as Louisville’s top long-term prospect and has some potential to become a useful player in the right situation. Primarily, he’s a rebounder and agile defender who can block shots and should be able to offer matchup versatility on switches. He has nice touch with his right hand and has shown some potential as a face-up shooter, though he has yet to show consistent range from three. It’s a concern that opposing teams may be able to hide wing players on him given his slight build. Spalding’s not wildly strong or explosive, nor is he likely to become a high-scoring player, but is talented enough to warrant a shot in the second round.
58. Svi Mykhailiuk, G/F, Kansas | Senior
Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last: 66
Stats: 14.6 PPG, 2.7 APG, 44.4% 3FG
Mykhailiuk took a nice step forward as a senior and became a pivotal player for Kansas, finally delivering on his promise. He’s not very athletic and doesn’t have a ton of game off the bounce, but he can really shoot the ball and will have a chance to get drafted and potentially stashed overseas. He’s a solid passer with some feel and has a chance to be a specialist. Physically, the deck is stacked against him as he lacks ideal length for his position and struggles to keep up with quicker and stronger wings. Mykhailiuk is still only 20, but there may not be not a ton of upside with him unless his jump shooting translates in an elite capacity.
59. Goga Bitadze, C, Mega Bemax
Height: 6'11" | Weight: 245 | Age: 18 | Last: 64
Stats (Adriatic League): 11.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 2.0 BPG
With a strong build and some fluidity to his game, Bitadze has been an impact player for Mega Bemax, a club that has helped send a number of prospects into the draft in recent years. He’s been a highly productive rebounder and shot-blocker and has pretty quick feet that help him maneuver around slower bigs. The Georgian international has also demonstrated some ability as a jump shooter. He needs seasoning, but with his physical traits and developing skill level, there’s intriguing long-term stash potential if he chooses to stay in the draft.
60. Kostas Antetokounmpo, F/C, Dayton | Freshman
Height: 6'10" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 76
Stats: 5.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.1 BPG
The less-freakier Greek barely made a blip on the radar at Dayton this season, but his physical tools and motor have the NBA intrigued as a prospect who could certainly warrant a flier. His athleticism — and lack of fell was evident at the combine. He has a long way to go and is functionally a big man, unlike his more talented older brother, but could be worth a two-way contract given what he brings to the table. Antetokounmpo’s strength, long arms and mobility coupled with the fact he picked up the game a bit late offer some upside, and he’s young enough that some G League seasoning and skill work could help turn him into an NBA contributor. He could also be stashed overseas.
61. Gary Clark, F, Cincinnati | Senior
Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 23 | Last: 70
Stats: 12.9 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 43.5% 3FG
Clark is a great rebounder and dirty-work specialist who plays bigger than his size, embracing his role as a defensive cog while also finding ways to expand his offense over four years at Cincinnati. He averaged at least one block and one steal per game in each of those seasons, a remarkable feat, and turned himself into a legitimate threat from three-point range. It may be enough for him to find an NBA home — he doesn’t have massive upside, but knows exactly who he is and has the athletic ability to keep up with a faster pace of play. Clark is an interesting second-round candidate.
62. Alize Johnson, F, Missouri State | Senior
Height: 6'8" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last: 84
Stats: 15.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 2.8 APG
Johnson has a strange-but-effective game, playing mostly as a center for Missouri State while functioning more as a ball-handler and utility scorer on offense. He regressed this season, particularly as a three-point shooter (28%) but his unique range of skills is still intriguing from a pro perspective. He’s a terrific rebounder and adept at grabbing the ball off the glass and initiating the break. Able to attack the basket in space and make the right pass, Johnson could be a small-ball center if he finds a way to cut it on defense. He’s laterally quick and offers some mobility, but made next-to-no impact in terms of blocks and steals, which is somewhat concerning. Johnson has some talent, but will need a good team fit to thrive.
63. Thomas Welsh, C, UCLA | Senior
Height: 7'0" | Weight: 255 | Age: 22 | Last: 77
Stats: 12.6 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 40.2% 3FG
Welsh is a bit of a throwback, a sweet-shooting 7-footer who could become a pick-and-pop weapon. He’s an automatic shooter from 15 feet and successfully extended his range out to the three-point line as a senior, a significant step in the right direction toward sticking in the pros. Welsh isn’t very mobile, nor does he block a ton of shots, but he’s got the size and is a good enough rebounder that his offensive contributions could be enough to keep him on the floor. He could succeed along the same vein as Jason Smith, capable of providing steady bench minutes and adding an offensive dimension when he’s out there.
64. Arnoldas Kulboka, F, Capo d’Orlando
Height: 6'10" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last: 67
Stats (All competitions): 8.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 37.6% 3FG
An athletic wing with shooting potential, Kulboka has nice size for a forward and upside as a scorer. He needs to add weight and gain high-level experience, but makes sense as a stashable prospect. He could become a matchup problem as he improves his pull-up game, as he’s comfortable putting the ball on the ground, but needs to get stronger to play the four. He’s a fine team defender, but may not be able to stick with NBA athletes. Kulboka needs to round out his game before arriving in the NBA, but has intrigue as a stretch option in the frontcourt.
65. Theo Pinson, G/F, North Carolina | Senior
Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 22 | Last: 82
Stats: 10.3 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.1 APG
Pinson’s talent has never been in question, but his overall level of consistency over his four years at UNC left plenty to be desired. He showed signs of figuring things out toward the end of this season, and is a capable playmaker and glue guy who should have a chance to work his way into the league provided his intensity level is there. He has the length and athletic ability to help on defense, where he makes hustle plays and can cover a good amount of ground. Three-point shooting is Pinson’s Achilles heel, as he never shot higher than 29% in college and showed little to no improvement in that area. His potential versatility is worth a flier as an undrafted free agent or late in the second round.
66. George King, SF, Colorado | Senior
Height: 6’6” | Weight: 220 | Age: 24 | Last: NR
Stats: 12.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 39.5% 3FG
At age 24, King is one of the oldest players in the draft, but a series of good showings at Portsmouth and the combine have put him on the map as a potential second rounder or priority undrafted free agent. He’s strong, long and a powerful athlete, with a penchant for popping up around the ball and making small plays. His upside is limited, but he has a chance to become a solid bench player. King has some defensive versatility and jump shooting ability to offer, and looks like he’ll get a chance to fight for a roster spot or a two-way deal next season.
67. Tadas Sedekerskis, SF, Nevezis (Lithuania)
Height: 6'10 | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last: 75
Stats: (LKL): 9.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 48.3% 3FG
Sedekersis brings nice and skill on the wing, able to handle the ball like a guard, pass it and shoot over the top of smaller defenders. He’s a solid athlete, more fluid than explosive and has been able to use his size advantage off the dribble and as a rebounder. It’s key he becomes a more consistent jump shooter but has fared well with a small sample size this season. Sedekerskis is a physical, active defender, and if he puts his skill set together, could become a useful player down the line. He’s a nice stash candidate.
68. Vince Edwards, F, Purdue | Senior
Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 22 | Last: 73
Stats: 14.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 40.5% 3FG
Though Edwards supplied Purdue with a bit of everything as an undersized four-man, he does nothing on an elite level, and a lack of great explosiveness and burst off the dribble precludes him from being a surefire NBA contributor. He’s a known commodity at this point, able to make open threes, rebound and handle different matchups on defense, but all of those things will be much tougher tasks in the pros. Edwards can make set threes yet isn’t a great shot-creator, which probably limits him to being a small-ball four, though he might be able to stay in front of slower wing players. He will have to fight for his place in the league.
69. Jared Terrell, G, Rhode Island | Senior
Height: 6'3" | Weight: 215 | Age: 23 | Last: 85
Stats: 16.8 PPG, 2.4 APG, 41.4% 3FG
Solid, if unspectacular, in most facets of the game, Terrell is a nice sleeper as a combo guard, with a well-built body, good court vision and a level of toughness to him. He had success playing both on and off the ball on a guard-driven team at Rhode Island, and is a capable set shooter and playmaker. Terrell averaged 1.5 steals last season and has the strength to hang with larger opponents on the wing. He doesn't have a lot of wiggle creating off the dribble and sometimes has issues getting all the way to the rim, but he was solid at Portsmouth and deserves an opportunity to work his way up to the league.
70. Allonzo Trier, SG, Arizona | Junior
Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 89
Stats: 18.1 PPG, 50% FG, 38% 3FG
Trier is a dynamic scorer, but his selfish style of play has earned him few admirers among NBA types. The ball sticks in his hands, and you question how he views himself and how willing he’ll be to adjust when he’s not the top perimeter option. He’s not a high-end athlete, which means a lot of contested threes and difficulty attacking the basket — there’s a high bar for guards who are professional scorers, so to speak. He’s not a playmaker or a great defender, and has little appeal beyond his shooting ability. Trier needs to score to be successful and certainly has talent, but needs to reinvent himself a bit to have a chance at sticking in the NBA.
71. Karim Jallow, SG, Bayern Munich
Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A
Stats: (German Pro B): 19.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 45.7% FG
Jallow put together a nice season playing mostly with Bayern’s B team, and offers slashing ability and a projectable body on the wing. He has limited experience against high-level competition, but he brings some toughness, plays hard and took some positive steps this year. He isn’t much of a three-point shooter, but shot a career-best 77% from the foul line, a notable improvement. He could be a versatile defender with his strength, agility and competitive motor, but he’s still learning the game in many facets. He could be stashed with a second-round selection.
72. Amine Noua, F, ASVEL
Height: 6’8” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last: NR
Stats (All competitions): 10.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 50.3% FG
Another potential overseas stash in the second round, Noua is already a longtime player for France coming up through the ranks, and offers some versatility in the frontcourt. Already a regular starter at a young age, he has a good level of seasoning and has developed some ability to hit open, set jumpers from outside. He plays hard and has the makings of a potential energy big as he develops, though he could use more time before coming to the NBA.
73. D.J. Hogg, F, Texas A&M | Junior
Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last: 83
Stats: 11.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 37.8% 3FG
Profiling as a shooting specialist at the next level, Hogg has some size and length on the wing and a smooth stroke from outside. Athletically he leaves something to be desired, and defensively he will struggle to match up with NBA wings, but he can really make jump shots and will likely have a few opportunities on that basis alone. He’s a solid ball-mover and floor-spacer who could earn a spot on a roster if he shoots it at a strong enough clip. Hogg will need to try and diversify his offense, but his base strengths are enough to create an opportunity. But for all his talent, his play has always been a bit underwhelming, and teams are cognizant of that.
74. Billy Preston, F, Igokea
Height: 6'10" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 97
Stats (Adriatic League): 7.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 38.1% FG
After leaving Kansas due to a prolonged eligibility battle, Preston’s overseas stint in Bosnia lasted just three games due to a shoulder injury. A former McDonald’s All-American with a strong body and some perimeter skills, Preston’s career is somewhat on the fritz from here, and he’ll have to endear himself to teams and prove he’s worth a shot in pre-draft workouts. He can handle, shoot and rebound but lacks a degree of toughness, and will have to prove he has the work ethic to earn an opportunity. The talent is there, but there are a lot of question marks surrounding his background situation. He’s looking at G League time if a team takes a flier on him in the second round.
75. Brian Bowen, SG, South Carolina | Freshman
Height: 6’7” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last: NR
Stats: N/A
Bowen was essentially forced to enter the draft after receiving no assurances from the NCAA that he’d be eligible to play next season following his and Louisville’s involvement in the FBI’s investigation into college hoops. After transferring, the former McDonald’s All-American will end up forced to take a longer route. He looked out of place at the combine to nobody’s surprise, and has time to improve his game, but scouts are skeptical. Bowen will have to transform himself into a shooting specialist to make a real NBA opportunity happen.
76. Keenan Evans, PG, Texas Tech | Senior
Height: 6’3” | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last: NR
Stats: 17.6 PPG, 3.2 APG, 1.1 SPG
The veteran leader of an overachieving Red Raiders team, Evans had a bit of a breakout as a senior and earned a combine invitation, though he had to sit out due to injury. His toughness and experience should create an opportunity for him to punch above his weight. He was highly efficient as a scorer this season playing in a difficult Big 12, but he’s still more of a shoot-first player than a passer, and will have to win teams over by proving he can consistently make threes and provide a boost defensively.
77. Kendrick Nunn, G, Oakland | Senior
Height: 6'3" | Weight: 185 | Age: 22 | Last: 91
Stats: 25.9 PPG, 3.8 APG, 39.4% 3FG
A scorer by trade who has reinvented himself as more of a combo guard, Nunn can really fill up a box score and comes off a massive year at Oakland. He was solid at Portsmouth and is best working with a ball screen, driving in transition or spotting up off the catch. Nunn is more of a slasher than a dribble-breakdown type and doesn’t play a ton of defense, both of which will pose challenges for him while trying to stick in the league. The domestic battery arrest that ended his career at Illinois two years ago could make it difficult for him to find a home, but expect someone to take a chance on him in the G League.
78. Isaac Haas, C, Purdue
Height: 7’2” | Weight: 300 | Age: 22 | Last: NR
Stats (All competitions): 14.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 61.7% FG
Haas is simply a gargantuan person, and even in the uptempo, modern NBA, that type of size tends to earn players opportunity. He has touch with both hands in the paint and can affect shots by simply being in the area, creating a mismatch with his sheer strength against most opponents. While he’s slow, not very mobile and struggles to rebound out of his area, expect someone to take a chance on turning him into a backup center who plays spot minutes. An off-court civil suit alleging he knowingly gave a sexual partner an STD may give some teams added pause.
79. William McDowell-White, G, Bamberg
Height: 6’5” | Weight: 185 | Age: 20 | Last: NR
Stats (German Pro A): 12.0 PPG, 6.3 APG, 1.8 SPG
A tall, athletic guard from Australia who was once committed to Fresno State, McDowell-White spent much of his season on loan in a lower level in Germany, where he was extremely productive, while also practicing with Bamberg, a strong Euroleague club. He played at the Basketball Without Borders Global camp and Nike Hoop Summit in 2016 and has been on scouts’ radars for a while. He’s known for being an inconsistent jump shooter (27.3% from three), but has some playmaking ability and good tools running the point. McDowell-White’s good free-throw clip, passing instincts and creativity make him an intriguing prospect, and he’s young enough that he’ll have two more opportunities to enter the draft if he chooses to pull out.
80. BJ Johnson, G/F, La Salle | Senior
Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 99
Stats: 20.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 35.9% 3FG
Johnson displayed 3-and-D potential as La Salle’s go-to guy this season, and has the length and smooth athletic ability to warrant looks from NBA teams. He’s a pretty good shooter with a nice left-handed stroke and was highly intriguing at Portsmouth. He can go up and get the ball when he needs to, hit set shots and brings enough effort on defense to be worth a flier, although he’ll turn 23 later this year. He’s a good Summer League flier and potential two-way contract candidate.
81. Angel Delgado, C, Seton Hall | Senior
Height: 6'9" | Weight: 245 | Age: 23 | Last: NR
Stats: 13.6 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 2.7 APG
A rugged, consistently dominant rebounder at the college level, Delgado averaged 11 boards per game for his career at Seton Hall. While he’s an older prospect, you know exactly what you’re getting with him: he’s a smart passer, works both ends of the glass and doesn’t require heavy touches. Delgado is a bit undersized for his position, doesn’t really protect the rim and isn’t a great jump shooter, so he’ll likely need a perfect situation to stick in the NBA, but he’s a good bet to dominate in the G League at minimum.
82. Tyler Davis, C, Texas A&M | Junior
Height: 6'10" | Weight: 265 | Age: 20 | Last: 90
Stats: 14.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 1.3 BPG
More of a throwback, post-up centric big man, Davis has really improved his body over the years, turning extra weight into muscle and proving tough to deal with on the block. He’s skilled with his back to the basket and has some touch spotting up from outside, but is a below-the-rim scorer and lacks ideal explosiveness off the floor. Players in his mold have a much harder time sticking in the league these days, but he’s more athletic than people realize and is light on his feet, which helps him as a post scorer and on the defensive end. He won’t be much of a presence blocking shots, but if he can be passable defensively, he may have a chance to eventually fight his way onto a roster
83. Laurynas Birutis, C, BC Siauliai
Height: 7’0” | Weight: 245 | Age: 20 | Last: NR
Stats (All competitions): 15.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 63.4% FG
A gangly, mobile big man, Birutis put together a strong year in his native Lithuania, playing with energy and altering shots. He’s displayed solid scoring touch around the rim and a funky but workable lefthanded midrange jumper. Birutis has noticeably hunched posture and isn’t extremely explosive, but has some agility for his size. He’s a stashable prospect who plays both ends of the floor, but has to improve his skill level and all-around game to evolve into an NBA-caliber big.
84. Mikyle McIntosh, PF, Oregon | Senior
Height: 6'7" | Weight: 240 | Age: 23 | Last: 95
Stats: 11.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 35.6% 3FG
After grad-transferring in from Illinois State, McIntosh became an important contributor for the Ducks right away. He’s a bit undersized to play the four and is an older prospect, but he’s pretty athletic, works hard on the glass and can do a bit of everything on the court. He’s a blue-collar player and is often around the ball, which gives him a shot to fight his way into a roster spot. His versatility and skill could turn into an opportunity as a small-ball big, though his upside is limited.
85. Yante Maten, F/C, Georgia | Senior
Height: 6’8” | Weight: 245 | Age: 21 | Last: NR
Stats: 19.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.4 BPG
Maten injured his knee toward the end of his junior season, but bounced back in time to post solid numbers as a senior. He regressed in one critical area: he made 34% of threes after making 48.8% on fewer attempts the year before. Some scouts believe he can be a functional stretch-five, and although he’s a strong offensive rebounder, he’s undersized for his position and not highly mobile. He has an outside chance, but he has a chance.
86. Matur Maker, F/C, Mississauga Prep
Height: 6'10" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last: 98
Stats: N/A
Maker enters the draft coming off of a prep year in Canada, bringing some mobility and physical tools but lacking the outlier-type size, shooting stroke and agility that helped his older brother Thon become a lottery pick in 2016. Maker has little to no experience against high-level competition, but is still a curiosity among scouts given his NBA body and ability to play above the rim. He’s a total wild card, but has the type of tools that are worth a low-risk roll of the dice.
87. Malik Pope, F, San Diego State | Senior
Height: 6’10” | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last: NR
Stats: 12.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 52% FG
Pope never quite capitalized on his early-career hype and has a lengthy history of injuries, breaking his left leg twice and also tearing his meniscus in high school. He missed nine games due to injury as a junior and never quite regained optimal mobility, but he does have great size in the frontcourt, some ability to space the floor, and presents offensive versatility at what will now be a low-risk price. Guys with his tools tend to get chances, and Pope could certainly be worth an undrafted deal or two-way in order for a team to better assess what he can do.
88. Bonzie Colson, PF, Notre Dame | Senior
Height: 6'5" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Last: 96
Stats: 19.7 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.2 BPG
Though Colson missed a large chunk of the season with a broken foot, teams are extremely familiar with his unorthodox game. He had a stellar career at Notre Dame, but his lack of size as a post player and bizarre body make it hard to project him as anything more than a role player under very specific circumstances, if that. He has a deep bag of offensive moves in the post and the production to back it up, but in an uptempo game, Colson may have a tough time running the floor and keeping up. Defensively, he’s likely to get exposed. He could be a flier and will get an opportunity, but there’s reason for skepticism.
89. Doral Moore, C, Wake Forest | Junior
Height: 7’1” | Weight: 280 | Age: 21 | Last: NR
Stats: 11.1 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.0 BPG
Moore has size working in his favor, and a lot of it. He’s not especially skilled, but has made strides over the course of his career and is a good finisher around the basket. He alters shots with his size and length, and is a bit more athletic than he’s given credit for. Moore is a very active rebounder as well, and could be worth developing to see if he can improve his thick build and eventually assume a bench role, in a best case scenario.
90. Wenyen Gabriel, PF, Kentucky | Sophomore
Height: 6’9” | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: NR
Stats: 6.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 39.6% 3FG
Although Gabriel’s role was limited at Kentucky, he was an extremely important player this season and the team was often at its best with him spacing the floor from the wing and corner. He’s extremely thin, which is a serious concern as it pertains to NBA success, but he plays hard, can shoot effectively and offers some mobility on defense. His numbers look better on a per-minute basis, and while Gabriel has plenty still to prove, he should at least get a chance at summer league and work upward from there.
91. Darius Thompson, G, Western Kentucky | Senior
Height: 6’4” | Weight: 195 | Age: 23 | Last: NR
Stats:13.6 PPG, 4.7 APG, 1.5 SPG
A deep sleeper who began his career at Tennessee, transferred to Virginia after a coaching change and finished as a grad transfer at Western Kentucky, Thompson is an unselfish, intelligent playmaker. He has good size for either backcourt spot and can play on or off the ball to help blend different lineups and facilitate play. He’s not an elite athlete and can improve as a jump shooter, but has a knack for running the pick-and-roll and should have an outside chance to work his way up. Thompson’s feel for the game should have appeal to teams.
92. Donte Grantham, F, Clemson | Senior
Height: 6’8” | Weight: 215 | Age: 23 | Last: NR
Stats: 14.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 41.9% 3FG
Grantham’s senior year was cut short by a knee injury, but his athletic ability and good shooting numbers had him on the radar before he went down. He’s a fairly skilled wing who plays both ends of the floor and can defend multiple positions. He has struggled with consistency throughout his career, but has enough talent to warrant NBA looks once he gets healthy. Grantham will have to work his way back up through the ranks, but his skill set as a combo forward will be of interest.
93. Deng Adel, G/F, Louisville | Junior
Height: 6’6” | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: NR
Stats: 14.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 35% 3FG
Adel has a reputation for playing a bit wildly and needs to rein in his shot selection, but he’s an athletic wing with the ability to become a useful defender if he were to set his mind to it. He’s a decent shooter who is capable of scoring on the move, but needs to learn to fit into a system in order to have a chance at sticking. Adel’s Louisville career was somewhat underwhelming, and he’ll have to shake that as he works his way up through the pro ranks.
94. Desi Rodriguez, SF, Seton Hall | Senior
Height: 6’6” | Weight: 225 | Age: 23 | Last: NR
Stats: 17.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 49.8% FG
A natural scorer and emotional, competitive wing player, Rodriguez can put the ball in the basket at all three levels, is a decent athlete, and could make for an interesting G League stash. He’s a lefthanded shooter who can score in a variety of ways and was fairly efficient last season. He plays hard enough to trust he’ll give effort defensively, but isn’t stellar on that end. Scouts also want to see him improve his build, which could help unlock more of his ability.
95. Joel Berry, PG, North Carolina | Senior
Height: 6’0” | Weight: 195 | Age: 23 | Last: NR
Stats: 17.1 PPG, 3.2 APG, 1.2 SPG
Though he’s an accomplished college player, Berry’s stature and skill set renders him as a game manager in the best-case scenario. He offers a pedigree, strong intangibles and competes hard, which will give him a chance to earn looks as a backup point guard. However, he struggles finishing in the paint, has been a good but not great three-point shooter over the course of his college career, and may not have enough going for him to find a home at the NBA level.
96. Bryant Crawford, PG, Wake Forest | Junior
Height: 6’3” | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: NR
Stats: 16.9 PPG, 4.9 APG, 1.5 SPG
Crawford opted to leave school early after a somewhat disappointing season. He’s athletic, can pass it, plays willing defense and had fans around the league earlier in the year, but he’s still extremely turnover-prone and a streaky shooter. Crawford has some game, but probably isn’t good enough at any one thing at this point to get himself drafted.
97. Elijah Stewart, SG, USC | Senior
Height: 6’5” | Weight: 195 | Age: 22 | Last: NR
Stats: 11.7 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 39.1% 3FG
Stewart shone at Portsmouth with his ability to play in transition and above the rim. He’s a capable set shooter and rangy defender when he’s locked in, but consistency was always an issue for him at USC. He struggles putting the ball on the floor, which limits him offensively. If paired with playmakers, it’s conceivable he could overachieve, but his track record is a bit difficult to bet on with confidence.
98. Dakota Mathias, SG, Purdue | Senior
Height: 6’4” | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: NR
Stats: 12.0 PPG, 3,9 APG, 46.6% 3FG
Mathias is an extremely intelligent player whose passing instincts, plus three-point shooting and defensive toughness helped him stand out at Purdue. While his future may lie overseas, there’s a chance a team rolls the dice on his skill set and looks past his lack of great athleticism or physical measurables. Mathias is the type of player you can envision fitting in as a floor-spacer and ball-mover, but has to continue proving himself, particularly on the defensive end. His upside may be too limited, but his game is sound and will certainly play at a high level outside the NBA.
99. Lagerald Vick, G/F, Kansas | Junior
Height: 6’5” | Weight: 175 | Age: 21 | Last: NR
Stats: 12.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 37.3% 3FG
An athletic wing player who can shoot the three and was productive in a supporting role at Kansas, Vick should be a worthy G League flier. He’s extremely thin and doesn’t make a consistent impact defensively or as a playmaker, but his floor-spacing presence and energy helped change games at times. Vick will have to overcome serious questions surrounding an incident in college where he allegedly struck a female student.
100. Jaylen Adams, PG, St. Bonaventure | Senior
Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | Age: 22 | Last: NR
Stats: 19.1 PPG, 5.2 APG, 43.6% 3FG
Adams is tough, experienced and a quality shot-maker who was a terrific college player, but struggled at the Portsmouth Invitational, where he failed to register much of an impression. He can score and set up teammates effectively, and is adept at getting to the line and playing through contact despite his slight build. Adams is just an average athlete, but has a solid feel for running a team. He’s a long shot, but should have a chance to better acquit himself in front of teams at summer league.