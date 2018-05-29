Warriors Heavy Favorites Over Cavaliers in NBA Finals

Warriors installed as big favorites to take home second straight title

By Scooby Axson
May 29, 2018

The Golden State Warriors are heavy favorites to take home their second straight title, according to oddsmakers in Las Vegas.

Westgate SuperBook installed Golden State as a -1,000 favorite to win the best-of-seven series, which starts Thursday. It means better have to bet $1,000 to win $100.

According to Sportsoddshistory.com, that makes Golden State to biggest favorite in the last 16 seasons.

For Game 1, to be played in Oakland, the Warriors are a 12-point favorites, the lergest since at least the 2001 Finals. In that series, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 and went on to lose in five games.

The teams are meeting for the fourth straight time in the Finals.

