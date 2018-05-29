How Many NBA Finals has LeBron James Been in?

LeBron James is arguably the greatest basktball player of all-time.

James holds a host of NBA achievements including three championships, three Finals MVP awards, four MVP awards and 14 All-Star appearances.

The self-proclaimed King has also been to nine NBA Finals, winning three and losing five.

James scored 35 points, secured 15 rebounds and dished out nine assists to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers back to the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics on Sunday. It is his eighth straight Finals appearance.

His first Finals appearance came in 2007 and the Cavs were promptly swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

After joining the Miami Heat, James reached four consecutive Finals. He won in 2012 and 2013 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

In 2014, after losing to the Spurs in the Finals, James returned home to Cleveland and immediately led the Cavaliers to the 2015 NBA Finals, where the team, decimated by injuries, lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

James and the Cavs played the Warriors in 2016 and 2017 as well. Cleveland completed an epic comeback from a 3-1 series deficit to snatch the title in 2016.

This season, the Cavs will play the Warriors again in the NBA Finals and are severe underdogs after losing in five games last season.