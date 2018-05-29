When Does the NBA Finals Start?

Find out when the Cavs-Warriors IV starts in the 2018 NBA Finals. 

By Jenna West
May 29, 2018

The Cavaliers and Warriors are facing off in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year.

After stretching the Western Conference finals to Game 7, the Warriors rallied from a 15-point deficit in the first half. They put up a huge third quarter en route to their 101-92 win over the Rockets.

The Cavaliers looked tired as they faced the Celtics in Game 7 in the East, but LeBron James put up 35 points to help power Cleveland to a 87-79 victory.

This year will be James's eighth consecutive NBA Finals and perhaps his last with Cleveland as he enters free agency this summer. 

Golden State enters the Finals as the defending champions, while Cleveland beat them the previous year to take home the 2016 title.

The NBA Finals Game 1 starts on Thursday, May 31, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. See a complete schedule below. 

All games will be broadcsst on ABC.

Game 1: Thursday, May 31: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m ET

Game 2: Sunday, June 3: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Wednesday, June 6: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 4: Friday, June 8: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 5: Monday, June 11*: Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m ET

Game 6: Thu, June 14*: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 7: Sunday, June 17*: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET

* - If necessary

