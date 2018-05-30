Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will not play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the team announced. He will be re-evaluated for Game 2

Iguodala missed the last four games of the Western Conference finals after suffering a left lateral leg contusion and bone bruise during a collision with the Rockets's James Harden in Game 3.

Golden State announced that Iguodala is "making progress" but he is still experiencing pain from his bone bruise and inflammation in the nerve surrounding his knee.

Iguodala started 12 of Golden State's first 13 postseason games. He had been the team’s sixth man during the regular season but assumed a larger role in the playoffs when Zaza Pachulia fell out of favor and the Warriors went with a smaller lineup.

Iguodala is averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in the playoffs.