Andre Iguodala Will Miss Game 1 of NBA Finals, Re-Evaluated for Game 2

Iguodala has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals after suffering a left lateral leg contusion.

By Jenna West
May 30, 2018

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will not play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the team announced. He will be re-evaluated for Game 2

Iguodala missed the last four games of the Western Conference finals after suffering a left lateral leg contusion and bone bruise during a collision with the Rockets's James Harden in Game 3.

Golden State announced that Iguodala is "making progress" but he is still experiencing pain from his bone bruise and inflammation in the nerve surrounding his knee.

Iguodala started 12 of Golden State's first 13 postseason games. He had been the team’s sixth man during the regular season but assumed a larger role in the playoffs when Zaza Pachulia fell out of favor and the Warriors went with a smaller lineup.

Iguodala is averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in the playoffs. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)