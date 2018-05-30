LeBron James Responds to Critics Who Say Warriors-Cavs Is Bad For Basketball

The Warriors and Cavaliers are facing off for the four-straight year for a championship. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 30, 2018

LeBron James responded to critics wondering if it was good to have the same two teams in the NBA Finals four years in a row.

The Warriors and Cavaliers are facing off for the four-straight year for a championship. Golden State has won two championships — in 2015 and 2017, while Cleveland won one in 2016.  

When a reporter at media availability ahead of the Finals asked if it was good for the NBA to have the same two teams consistently in the Finals, James responded by saying, "You got to ask (NBA commissioner) Adam Silver."

He then expanded on this thought when prompted. 

"If you want to see somebody else in the postseason, then you gotta beat them."

Watch his full comments below:

The Warriors take on the Cavs in Game 1 on Thursday at 9 p.m.

 

