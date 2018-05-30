2018 NBA Finals Odds: Warriors-Cavs IV

Quickly

  • The Warriors enter Game 1 as 12-point favorites against the Cavaliers. What do the lines look for the series overall? We break down the lines.
By OddsShark
May 30, 2018

The expensive series price of -900 (bet $900 to win $100) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for the Golden State Warriors shows just how tough the 2018 NBA Finals is expected to be for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And for Game 1 on Thursday the Warriors are listed as 12-point favorites on the NBA Finals odds versus the Cavaliers, who have seen James turn in one of the most remarkable postseasons of his career. Without the departed Kyrie Irving and injured Kevin Love (concussion) in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, James had 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists while playing all 48 minutes as Cleveland eliminated the Boston Celtics 87-79 on Sunday.

A day later, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 15 three-pointers and 80 points in a 101-92 Golden State victory against the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors not only overcame a double-digit halftime deficit for the second straight game to win, but more impressively covered the spread both times after losing the previous two games by a total of seven points.

NBA
2018 NBA Finals Coverage: Warriors-Cavs IV Preview, Schedule and Analysis

The Cavaliers are +675 underdogs (bet $100 to win $675) on the series prices for this year's NBA Finals, and for good reason. Unlike 2016 when Cleveland had Irving and Love and Golden State did not have Durant, there are simply too many individual matchups working in favor of the defending NBA champion Warriors and against the Cavaliers in this series.

Since Golden State lost four straight games to Cleveland between the last three games of the 2016 NBA Finals and the first regular-season matchup the following season, the Warriors have gone 7-1 straight up and 6-1-1 against the spread in the past eight meetings, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

The key addition for the Warriors that helped them immensely during that recent stretch is Durant, the 2017 NBA Finals MVP. James will likely be the best player on the court in this year's NBA Finals, but Durant's presence could prevent that from making enough of a difference to impact the final outcome of the series.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)