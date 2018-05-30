NBA To Be Sued In G-League Player Zeke Upshaw's Death

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA and Detroit Pistons facing wrongful death lawsuit after G-League player collapsed and died on the court in March

By Scooby Axson
May 30, 2018

The NBA is facing a lawsuit that will be filed by the mother of a G-League player that collapsed and died during a game in March.

Prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, lawyer Bob Hilliard and Upshaw's mother, will file a wrongful death lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of Zeke Upshaw, who played for NBA G-League's Grand Rapids Drive.

The attorneys are claiming negligence in Upshaw's death.

The 26-year-old Upshaw collapsed during a game against the Long Island Nets on March 24. He died two days later.

A medical examiner later determined that Upshaw suffered a "sudden cardiac death" after collapsing on the court.

"Despite this undeniable dire situation, no life-saving measures were attempted, no CPR was initiated and no defibrillator was used," a statement from Crump said.

The NBA, The Detroit Pistons, The Grand Rapids Drive's owners and the Deltaplex Arena, where the game was held, are the defendants in the case.

Upshaw, who played college Illinois State and Hofstra, spent the last two seasons with the Drive, appearing in 75 games. He averaged 7.6 points during his tenure with the team.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)