Kevin Love Will Play In NBA Finals Game 1 After Clearing Concussion Protocol

The Cavaliers get Kevin Love back in time to face the Warriors.

By Chris Chavez
May 31, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has completed the NBA's Concussion Return to Play Program and will be available to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Love was still in the league's concussion protocol on Wednesday and did not speak with reporters. He participated in the team's shooting drills.

Love suffered the concussion in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals when he collided with Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum. He missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Love is averaging 13.9 points on 38.8 percent shooting with 10.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists during the 2018 playoffs.

