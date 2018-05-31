Watch: LeBron James Wears Shorts With His Suit to Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Screenshot/Twitter

James strolled into Oracle Stadium sporting a summer business look.

By Jenna West
May 31, 2018

LeBron James means business for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, at least on the top half.

James and his Cavaliers teammates arrived at Oracle Stadium in Oakland sporting matching ensembles. While some teammates like Tristan Thompson wore cropped pants with their black suits, others opted for a casual look with dress shorts. 

James put the most unique touch on his shorts-and-blazer combo by pairing the look with sunglasses, a dark bag, tall gray socks and ankle boots. One sock featured white stripes while the other one was solid gray.

The look was all business on top while trying to give off California vibes with shorts on the bottom.

Here's another look at the outfit in slow motion, where James turns the hallway into a runway.

The Cavaliers have worn matching suits throughout the playoffs. James carried the same bag with his gray Thom Browne suit to Game 3 of the first-round series against the Pacers.

James and his teammates have made it clear this year that what they wear to the playoffs is just as important as how they play.

