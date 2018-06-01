Joel Embiid Roasts J.R Smith Over Warriors-Cavs Mistake

Like you, Joel Embiid was shocked at J.R. Smith mistake in the Warriors-Cavs Game 1. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 01, 2018

Leave it to Joel Embiid to resemble all of us as we watched the ending of the Warriors-Cavs first game of the NBA Finals. 

Except, Embiid's tweet on the J.R. Smith mistake was retweeted over 8,000 times and he was a little concerned about his "important" award status. 

In the final seconds of regulation, Smith got the rebound from George Hill's missed free throw, but instead of putting it up, Smith took the ball to the three-point line near LeBron James. After a quick verbal exchange with James as both were too far away to get a clean shot off, Smith passed it to Hill in the corner. Hill was unable to get a shot off in time and the game went to overtime. The Cavs lost 124–114. 

Here's how Embiid reacted on Twitter: 

Embiid is referring to Shaquille O'Neal's blooper roundup called "Shaqtin' a Fool." The Sixers star won the Midseason Award for Worst Moment of the Season in February. 

One of the highlights of the Sixers being eliminated from the playoffs is Embiid's live commentary on Twitter. It's only Game 1 and surely can get better.

