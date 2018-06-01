J.R. Smith's Late-Game Blunder Gives Twitter Plenty to Grumble About

Here's some of the best Twitter reactions to the Cavs' J.R. Smith's mistake in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 01, 2018

While J.R. Smith messed up in the final seconds of Thursday's NBA Finals Game 1 against the Warriors, it provided great fodder for the Internet. 

In the final seconds, Smith got the rebound from George Hill's missed free throw, but instead of putting it up, Smith took the ball to the three-point line near LeBron James. After a quick verbal exchange with James as both were too far away to get a clean shot off, Smith passed it to Hill in the corner. Hill was unable to get a shot off in time and the game went to overtime. The Cavs lost 124–114. 

Well, that blunder caused everyone to lose their minds a little bit: Fans, media and the players themselves couldn't believe what they were watching, especially since James dropped 51 points, it seemed like it should have been a sure-win for the Cavs.

But alas, it was all wasted and the Internet was given great meme material. 

The Cavs take on the Warriors in Game 2 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. 

