While J.R. Smith messed up in the final seconds of Thursday's NBA Finals Game 1 against the Warriors, it provided great fodder for the Internet.

In the final seconds, Smith got the rebound from George Hill's missed free throw, but instead of putting it up, Smith took the ball to the three-point line near LeBron James. After a quick verbal exchange with James as both were too far away to get a clean shot off, Smith passed it to Hill in the corner. Hill was unable to get a shot off in time and the game went to overtime. The Cavs lost 124–114.

Well, that blunder caused everyone to lose their minds a little bit: Fans, media and the players themselves couldn't believe what they were watching, especially since James dropped 51 points, it seemed like it should have been a sure-win for the Cavs.

But alas, it was all wasted and the Internet was given great meme material.

when you drop 50 in a Finals game that will forever be known as that time JR Smith forgot the score pic.twitter.com/l7Lba5uTyR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 1, 2018

Jr smith when he sees LeBron in the locker room: pic.twitter.com/ofUSGpTXti — Sammy❤️ (@sauccysammy_) June 1, 2018

when you did all the work for the group project and left it up to the other guy to hand it in and he forgot pic.twitter.com/qttUtK7559 — Brendan Prunty (@BrendanPrunty) June 1, 2018

Sucks to be these people rn:

- Loris Karius

- JR Smith

- Drake — Matthew (@mattthewnguyen) June 1, 2018

What if JR Smith saw 14 million possible outcomes and this is the only way the Cavs win this series? — Young Gleech (@yoGleech) June 1, 2018

JR Smith: I was tryna find Kyrie

LeBron: KYRIE IN BOSTON pic.twitter.com/X09ZTZV8si — Champagne Pope 🇬🇭 (@Champagnep0pe) June 1, 2018

MJ had Scottie Pippen

LBJ has JR Smith

Let’s argue... pic.twitter.com/EjBaqdegng — Je'Mari Luper (JT) (@loop2live) June 1, 2018

Cavs: What’s your superpower?



Warriors: We’re lucky.



Cavs: That’s not a superpower.



Warriors: Yes it is.



Cavs: No it’s not.



*George Hill misses free throw*



*JR Smith runs away with the ball and forgets they’re tied*



Warriors: Yes it is. — Joe Herrera (@AbusiveJoe87) June 1, 2018

The Warriors reactions to JR Smith running away from the basket are priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/c5d9gQvQoF — Matthew Melander (@matthewmky) June 1, 2018

Fan: Chris Webber's timeout was the worst basketball player ever.



JR Smith: Hold my Henny pic.twitter.com/dcLOWKt4fq — Offseason De'Aaron Fox (@elijahcarey98) June 1, 2018

Lebron: I’m tired of losing to the warriors



Jr Smith: pic.twitter.com/ANPkhI5ivt — Rae Lae Sae Hae (@SomeCallMeTree) June 1, 2018

Me if i ever see JR Smith in person pic.twitter.com/DGu4ytIVAf — Mardy Marvel (@MardyMarvel) June 1, 2018

JR Smith waking up in Lithuania wondering how Bron traded him there pic.twitter.com/xe1iQnEZxY — Chucky Marafona (@Foomknee) June 1, 2018

George hill while all the attention is on JR Smith pic.twitter.com/WgonfwQjsW — jas (@jsgrewal_) June 1, 2018

The Cavs take on the Warriors in Game 2 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.