The NBA won't discipline Kevin Love for leaving the Cavaliers bench during the closing seconds of Game 1, Yahoo! Sports' Chris Mannix reports.

As time was winding down in the Warriors' 124–114 win, Love was seen walking away from the bench and on to the floor just before tempers boiled over leading to a big scuffle center around Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green. A rule was put in place to keep benches from clearing in these scenarios, and it states:

During an altercation, all players not participating in the game must remain in the immediate vicinity of their bench. Violators will be suspended, without pay, for a minimum of one game and fined up to $50,000.

It did not appear that Love was leaving the bench to join the fight, rather he was just arguing a call against Thompson, who was contesting a late, meaningless shot from Shaun Livingston. He confirmed as much to ESPN's Rachel Nichols after the game.

Kevin Love told me he left the bench in OT to argue the call on Tristan, walking onto the court to get in the officials' eyeline, not in reaction to any scuffle & before it even broke out. Video (via @bballbreakdown) seems to back this up; not sure if it will matter to the league pic.twitter.com/JeHmd6Fl2p — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 1, 2018

Not only was he not joining in the fight, it also appeared he stayed in the "viscinity" of the bench. At any rate, he'll be back out there on Sunday for Game 2.