Report: Kevin Love Won't be Suspended for Leaving Bench in Game 1

By rule, leaving the viscinity of the bench results in a suspension and fine.

By Kenny Ducey
June 01, 2018

The NBA won't discipline Kevin Love for leaving the Cavaliers bench during the closing seconds of Game 1, Yahoo! Sports' Chris Mannix reports.

As time was winding down in the Warriors' 124–114 win, Love was seen walking away from the bench and on to the floor just before tempers boiled over leading to a big scuffle center around Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green. A rule was put in place to keep benches from clearing in these scenarios, and it states:

During an altercation, all players not participating in the game must remain in the immediate vicinity of their bench. Violators will be suspended, without pay, for a minimum of one game and fined up to $50,000.

It did not appear that Love was leaving the bench to join the fight, rather he was just arguing a call against Thompson, who was contesting a late, meaningless shot from Shaun Livingston. He confirmed as much to ESPN's Rachel Nichols after the game.

Not only was he not joining in the fight, it also appeared he stayed in the "viscinity" of the bench. At any rate, he'll be back out there on Sunday for Game 2.

