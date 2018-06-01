It's safe to say Klay Thompson isn't worried about Tristan Thompson.

After Thompson was ejected from Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday for elbowing Shaun Livingston, he got into a heated exchange with Warriors forward Draymond Green, eventually shoving the ball in Green's face and motioning for more drama after the game.

Thompson is facing a potential suspension for the incident, and when Warriors guard Klay Thompson was asked about Tristan not playing in Game 2, he clearly wasn't too worried.

Klay Thompson on Tristan Thompson's status for Game 2: "I don't care if he plays or not" pic.twitter.com/di5ZUIhO8Q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 1, 2018

The beef between these two teams continue and Thursday's events surely won't help repair the damage.

Game 2 will take place on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET.