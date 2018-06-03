The Warriors take on the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Defending champions Golden State has a 1–0 lead over Cleveland in the teams' fourth consecutive matchup.

The biggest story of Game 1 was Cavs guard J.R. Smith's mistake in the final seconds of regulation. Smith got the rebound from George Hill's missed free throw, but instead of putting it up, Smith took the ball to the three-point line near James. After a quick verbal exchange with James as both were too far away to get a clean shot off, Smith passed it to Hill in the corner. Hill was unable to get a shot off in time and the game went to overtime. The Cavs lost 124–114.

After first saying he knew the game was tied, Smith backtracked saying, "I can't say I was sure of anything at that point."

On the injury side of things, Warriors guard Klay Thompson is available to play, while forward Andre Iguodala will miss his sixth straight postseason game, the team announced Sunday. Thompson injured his left ankle in the first quarter Game 1 when he collided with Smith.

James broke out the shorts suit again and had an outfit copier in Draymond Green.

The game is at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Starting Lineups

Warriors

Kevin Durant

Draymond Green

JaVale McGee

Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry

Cavaliers

LeBron James

Kevin Love

Tristan Thompson

J.R. Smith

George Hill