Watch: LeBron James, Draymond Green Wear Shorts Suits to Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Screenshot via @SINow

Ahead of Game 2 against the Warriors, the rest of the Cavaliers wore their matching suits.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 03, 2018

The Cavaliers' LeBron James and Warriors' Draymond Green showed up in shorts suits ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. 

James wore a similar outfit for Game 1, causing quite the uproar on the Internet. The ensemble from Game 1 reportedly cost over $46,000. 

This time around, James showed up in what appears to be the same suit. But instead of wearing a shirt underneath, James wore a sweatshirt. He also didn't accessorize with his alligator bag.   

Green wore a blue-green version of the shorts suit. 

While James wore the shorts, the rest of the Cavs wore matching suits. Cleveland first pulled out the matching looks for Game 3 of its first-round series against Indianapolis.  

The Warriors take on the Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

