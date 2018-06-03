The Cavaliers' LeBron James and Warriors' Draymond Green showed up in shorts suits ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

James wore a similar outfit for Game 1, causing quite the uproar on the Internet. The ensemble from Game 1 reportedly cost over $46,000.

This time around, James showed up in what appears to be the same suit. But instead of wearing a shirt underneath, James wore a sweatshirt. He also didn't accessorize with his alligator bag.

LeBron rocking the shorts suit again 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GlZWraTnEb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 3, 2018

Green wore a blue-green version of the shorts suit.

Draymond Green showing the world that he, too, owns a shorts suit pic.twitter.com/G7ie9asu9q — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 3, 2018

While James wore the shorts, the rest of the Cavs wore matching suits. Cleveland first pulled out the matching looks for Game 3 of its first-round series against Indianapolis.

Matching suits again for the Cavs ft. a Jordan Clarkson hoodie suit pic.twitter.com/51Q4c7hR30 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 3, 2018

The Warriors take on the Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.