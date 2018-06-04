Report: Clippers Center Boban Marjanovic Will Be in 'John Wick: Chapter 3'

The Clippers' 7'3" Serbian center will reportedly play an assassin in the movie.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 04, 2018

Boban Marjanovic is really putting his height to good use.

Sure, the 7'3" center from Serbia has spent the last three years playing in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers, but now Marjanovic might have a chance to truly become a star in Tinseltown.

Collider is reporting the Clippers' big man will follow in the path of famous post players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal and Roy Hibbert and give acting a shot. According to Collider, Boban will appear in John Wick: Chapter 3 and play an assassin. We can only assume just how much Marjanovic's giant hands will come into play, but it seems safe to guess that at one point they will end up near somebody's head and or neck at one point during the movie.

The movie series stars Keanu Reeves and this newest installment will also feature Halle Berry.

