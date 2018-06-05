LeBron James will appear on the cover of the special 20th anniversary edition of NBA 2K19, 2K announced Tuesday.

It’s the second 2K cover appearance for James, who also graced the front of 2K14 in 2013, but he has only been announced as the cover athlete for the bonus-packed anniversary edition. The special edition will cost $99.99 (compared to $59.99 for the standard edition) and include the following add-ons:

• 100,000 Virtual Currency

• 50,000 MyTEAM points

• 20 MyTEAM League Packs

• 10 MyTEAM Packs

• 5 LeBron-themed murals for MyCOURT

• LeBron MyCOURT design

• King's Collection - Nike LeBron apparel and 25 pairs of LeBron footwear

LeBron’s inclusion on the game’s cover might not bode well for Cavs fans, though. The artwork conspicuously excludes a Cavs jersey.

LeBron's @NBA2K cover is 🔥🔥



but no Cavs jersey 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/303pZq2UJ9 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 5, 2018

Clevelanders will also remember that Kyrie Irving was named as the cover athlete for the the last 2K game and the game makers had to scramble to change his uniform from the Cavs to the Celtics before the game hit shelves.

NBA 2K19 will be released on Sept. 11.