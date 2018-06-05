Steven Adams Blames 'Fat Fingers' for 'Like' on Instagram

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams apologized to his teammates on Monday after liking an Instagram comment on a post that was critical of Carmelo Anthony.

The post featured Adams, Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George and was captioned, "Who's more valuable to OKC?" Adams liked a comment that said "All of them except Melo."

The New Zealand native contacted Thunder PR on Monday, saying it was an accident and blaming it on his "fat fingers."

The 34-year-old Anthony has a $27.9 million player option that he will likely accept by the June 29 deadline. He scored a career-low 16.2 points per game last season with just a 40.4 field goal percentage.

After the season, Anthony expressed his frustrations in Oklahoma City. "I think everybody knows that I've sacrificed kind of damn near everything -- family, moving here by myself, sacrificed my game for the sake of the team, and was willing to sacrifice anything and everything in order for this situation to work out," Anthony said. "So it's something I really have to think about, if I really want to be this type of player, finish out my career as this type of player, knowing that I have so much left in the tank and I bring so much to the game of basketball."