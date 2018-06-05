Steven Adams Blames 'Fat Fingers' for 'Like' on Instagram

Adams apologized to teammates for liking an Instagram comment that was critical of Carmelo Anthony.

By Nihal Kolur
June 05, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams apologized to his teammates on Monday after liking an Instagram comment on a post that was critical of Carmelo Anthony.

The post featured Adams, Anthony, Russell Westbrook and Paul George and was captioned, "Who's more valuable to OKC?" Adams liked a comment that said "All of them except Melo."

The New Zealand native contacted Thunder PR on Monday, saying it was an accident and blaming it on his "fat fingers."

The 34-year-old Anthony has a $27.9 million player option that he will likely accept by the June 29 deadline. He scored a career-low 16.2 points per game last season with just a 40.4 field goal percentage.

After the season, Anthony expressed his frustrations in Oklahoma City. "I think everybody knows that I've sacrificed kind of damn near everything -- family, moving here by myself, sacrificed my game for the sake of the team, and was willing to sacrifice anything and everything in order for this situation to work out," Anthony said. "So it's something I really have to think about, if I really want to be this type of player, finish out my career as this type of player, knowing that I have so much left in the tank and I bring so much to the game of basketball."

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)