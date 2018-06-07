Things are not looking good for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they trail the Golden State Warriors 3-0 in the NBA Finals for the second straight season.

The Cavaliers had their chances in Game 1 and Game 3 of the series, but they came up short and are now on the verge of being swept to close out their season.

Last year, when Cleveland found itself in this same predicament against a Golden State team that was 15-0 in the postseason going into Game 4, a tweet came from J.R. Smith's account that said "Cavs in 7," implying Cleveland would win four consecutive games to steal the series.

Smith said he was hacked and it was all just a good laugh for everybody in the end as Cleveland won Game 4, but then lost Game 5 to end the season.

This year, no such tweet came from Smith's account, but the 14-year veteran said he did think about sending that message.

JR wanted to tweet “Cavs in 7” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hp8TSN2ldz — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 7, 2018

Game 4 is Friday in Cleveland, and if the Cavaliers lose, it will be the first sweep in the Finals since 2007 when they lost to the Spurs in four games. If Cleveland could by some miracle come back to win the series, it would be the first time in NBA history a team overcame a 3-0 deficit to win a series.