Kevin Durant had one of the best games of his career Wednesday when he put up 43 points in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to help the Golden State Warriors take a 3-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When returning to the team hotel following the victory, Durant ran into some hecklers who were eager to talk to the 2017 Finals MVP.

In the video above from TMZ Sports, you can see Durant turns toward the hecklers before getting held back by a team official, according to TMZ, after one of the people antagonizing him yelled, "KD, UT's butt."

Durant, who went to Texas for one season, was also met with a "you suck" and a "where LeBron at?" but considering Durant most likely just ended the Cavaliers's season with his Game 3 performance, asking him about LeBron James doesn't seem worthwhile.

Game 4 of the Finals is Friday in Cleveland and if the Warriors win to complete the first sweep in the Finals since 2007, the hecklers should stay away from Durant. It doesn't have the same effect when the team you are rooting for just lost.