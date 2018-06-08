Dennis Rodman will travel to Singapore to be in the city for the summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump, he announced Friday in an Instagram post.

In his post, Rodman said he will "be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I'll give whatever support is needed to my friends, President (Donald) Trump and Marshall Kim Jong Un."

Trump is scheduled to sit down with the North Korean leader on June 12.

The 6-foot-7 former basketball player has struck up a friendship with the 5-foot-7 Kim and visited him five times. Rodman told TMZ that he gave Kim a copy of Trump's book "The Art of the Deal" for his birthday in 2017.