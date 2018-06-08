Kyrie Irving Will Not Back Off the Idea of the Earth Being Flat

Please just stop Kyrie. Please. Just stop talking about this.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 08, 2018

Kyrie Irving needs to stop talking about the shape of the Earth.

He has jumped the shark.

It might be trolling. It might really be his way of trying to push people to engage in more critical thought and do more research on what it is they are taught about the world and society as a whole. Either way, this is not doing any good for anybody.

In a Q&A with Sopan Deb for The New York Times, Irving doubled down on his thoughts about the Earth being flat and the fact that he brought up this idea simply to promote people getting more information about and not just blindly following what they are told.

The only problem with this theory is science. Yes, one point when less technology was availabe some scientists thought the Earth was flat. Then they stopped believing this as resources became available and the ability to go into space and ran tests and checked data that proved it is round and it orbits the sun.

Here are some of the highlights from what Irving had to say.

So Irving won't answer a yes or no question about believing pictures from astronauts. Cool.

Well, Celtics fans, at least he knows basketballs are round and the best way to get them through hoops that are 10 feet high. But, he won't talk about a long-term commitment to Boston.

Awesome.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)