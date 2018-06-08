Kyrie Irving needs to stop talking about the shape of the Earth.

He has jumped the shark.

It might be trolling. It might really be his way of trying to push people to engage in more critical thought and do more research on what it is they are taught about the world and society as a whole. Either way, this is not doing any good for anybody.

In a Q&A with Sopan Deb for The New York Times, Irving doubled down on his thoughts about the Earth being flat and the fact that he brought up this idea simply to promote people getting more information about and not just blindly following what they are told.

The only problem with this theory is science. Yes, one point when less technology was availabe some scientists thought the Earth was flat. Then they stopped believing this as resources became available and the ability to go into space and ran tests and checked data that proved it is round and it orbits the sun.

Here are some of the highlights from what Irving had to say.

**NEW**: In a lengthy (and remarkable) interview with Kyrie Irving, he repeatedly questioned whether the Earth is flat or round -- his most extensive comments to date on the subject.https://t.co/r5kcolLMjz pic.twitter.com/Q1FKuCjz8m — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 9, 2018

I asked Irving *twice* if he believed the pictures from space showing the Earth as round. He declined to answer.



"I’m not against anyone that thinks the Earth is round. I’m not against anyone that thinks it’s flat. I just love hearing the debate." pic.twitter.com/3fv93MXrUr — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 9, 2018

Is Kyrie trolling? Maybe. I asked him if he knew about the middle schools kids NPR reported on who wouldn't believe the earth is round, citing him -- NPR link here. https://t.co/gfqtGl7m0q pic.twitter.com/bMLIi5q0fG — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 9, 2018

Perhaps **the** quote of the interview:



Kyrie Irving: "Can you openly admit that you know the Earth is constitutionally round? Like, you know that for sure?" — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 9, 2018

So Irving won't answer a yes or no question about believing pictures from astronauts. Cool.

Well, Celtics fans, at least he knows basketballs are round and the best way to get them through hoops that are 10 feet high. But, he won't talk about a long-term commitment to Boston.

DELETED SCENES: Asked Kyrie Irving if he sees himself as Celtic long term. pic.twitter.com/VasLSG2PHP — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 9, 2018

Awesome.