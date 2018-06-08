Kevin Durant Wins Finals MVP for Second Consecutive Season

Kevin Durant joins LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to win the award consecutive years.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 08, 2018

Warriors forward Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP after Golden State finished its sweep of Cleveland with a 108-85 win in Game 4 on Friday.

Durant won the trophy—known as the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award—for averaging 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and two blocks over the course of the sweep.

It's the second straight year Durant has claimed the honor, making him the sixth player in league history to win the honor in back-to-back years, joining LeBron James (2012 and 2013), Kobe Bryant (2009 and 2010), Shaquille O'Neal (2000-2002), Michael Jordan (1991-1993 and 1996-1998) and Hakeem Olajuwon (1994 and 1995). Tim Duncan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Willis Reed are the other players who have won Finals MVP multiple times, but none of them did it in consecutive years.

Durant's crowning moment this series came in Game 3 when he posted a playoff-career-high 43 points on 15-for-23 shooting to go with 13 rebounds and seven assists in a 110-102 victory. Durant sealed the game with a clutch three-pointer with less than a minute remaining, similar to the one he made in Game 3 last season.

Durant is one of only three Warriors who have won the award along with teammate Andre Iguodala and Rick Barry. Durant is the only Warrior to win the award twice.

