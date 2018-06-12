Watch: Draymond Green Trolls LeBron James With Arthur Fist Shirt At Warriors Parade

Draymond Green had to troll LeBron James with another classic shirt for the Warriors parade Tuesday.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 12, 2018

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions for the third time in four years and Tuesday they got to celebrate that title with their home fans.

The Warriors paraded the Larry O'Brien Trophy through Oakland for the second straight season after completing a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

Kevin Durant is getting to celebrate his second consecutive Finals MVP while guys like Nick Young, Jordan Bell and Quinn Cook are enjoying their first ever NBA championship parade.

From coach Steve Kerr taking the train to the parade, to Draymond Green's troll of LeBron James with another clever t-shirt to Stephen Curry walking through the crowd with the trophy, here are some of the best moments of Golden State's championship parade.

Someone please make sure that Swaggy P AKA Swag Champ gets home safe. Klay Thompson too.

