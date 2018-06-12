The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions for the third time in four years and Tuesday they got to celebrate that title with their home fans.

The Warriors paraded the Larry O'Brien Trophy through Oakland for the second straight season after completing a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

Kevin Durant is getting to celebrate his second consecutive Finals MVP while guys like Nick Young, Jordan Bell and Quinn Cook are enjoying their first ever NBA championship parade.

From coach Steve Kerr taking the train to the parade, to Draymond Green's troll of LeBron James with another clever t-shirt to Stephen Curry walking through the crowd with the trophy, here are some of the best moments of Golden State's championship parade.

Oakland Warriors Parade Do you have a song? I do....@nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/spFGczdgHj — Cheryl Hurd (@hurd_hurd) June 12, 2018

LeBron James gets trolled during Warriors’ parade. pic.twitter.com/J3tqopfoXh — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 12, 2018

Draymond got hit in the head 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gM8DYl16Jt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2018

Dance-off breaks out on the block of 17th and Broadway 😄👏 #WarriorsParade pic.twitter.com/GkSnPZ7D0Z — Khalida Zohal Sarwari (@zohalsarwari) June 12, 2018

Swaggy P is having a ball at the #WarriorsParade and YES he's still shirtless https://t.co/sFrGa9isjO pic.twitter.com/mXpxWFSiW7 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 12, 2018

Klay did the shoot dance to shake up his champagne 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4i5n8tJv7D — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2018

Swaggy P's presidential campaign has begun pic.twitter.com/02t3AHUnNs — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2018

"It's amazing to be able to enjoy it with the fans that have been with us since day one." @StephenCurry30 is embracing his third @warriors Parade as much as his first one. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/i5pXeDVJAB — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 12, 2018

Jordan Bell ran out of Henny at the #WarriorsParade so he jumped off the bus and got more from a fan pic.twitter.com/IWvqkbR1aK — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) June 12, 2018

“I’m on Hennessy now, I don’t know what champagne is.” 😂😂😂



Jordan Bell at the #WarriorsParade. pic.twitter.com/jUgjQEsaLT — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) June 12, 2018

Someone please make sure that Swaggy P AKA Swag Champ gets home safe. Klay Thompson too.