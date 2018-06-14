Top NBA draft prospect Marvin Bagley III will reportedly sign a five-year shoe deal with Puma, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

The deal is expected to be the largest rookie shoe deal since Kevin Durant signed a seven-year, $60 million endorsement deal with Nike in 2007. Durant's deal included a $10 million signing bonus.

Puma is also looking to negotiate deals with other NBA draft picks, reports Krawczynski.

Bagley is predicted to be taken as the second-overall pick by the Kings in next week's NBA draft, according to Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft.

In his freshman season at Duke this year, Bagley proved to be one of the top players in the ACC. Bagley won ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Player of the Year in addition to making the AP All-American first team.

In 33 games as a Blue Devil, Bagley averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 61.4 percent. He also had four offensive rebounds per game and shot 39.7 percent from three on 58 attempts. At the free throw line Bagley was just a 62.7 percent shooter, and he averaged 6.3 attempts.