Report: Marvin Bagley III to Sign Five-Year Deal With Puma

Bagley is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2018 NBA draft.

By Jenna West
June 14, 2018

Top NBA draft prospect Marvin Bagley III will reportedly sign a five-year shoe deal with Puma, according to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

The deal is expected to be the largest rookie shoe deal since Kevin Durant signed a seven-year, $60 million endorsement deal with Nike in 2007. Durant's deal included a $10 million signing bonus.

Puma is also looking to negotiate deals with other NBA draft picks, reports Krawczynski.

Bagley is predicted to be taken as the second-overall pick by the Kings in next week's NBA draft, according to Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft.

In his freshman season at Duke this year, Bagley proved to be one of the top players in the ACC. Bagley won ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Player of the Year in addition to making the AP All-American first team.

In 33 games as a Blue Devil, Bagley averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 61.4 percent. He also had four offensive rebounds per game and shot 39.7 percent from three on 58 attempts. At the free throw line Bagley was just a 62.7 percent shooter, and he averaged 6.3 attempts.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)