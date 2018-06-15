The NBA draft is less than a week away, and teams scheduled workouts with the top prospects and draft preparations are entering its final stages.

The Suns will select first on June 21, barring any trades, and are expected to take Deandre Ayton or Marvin Bagley III.

SI's draft expert Jeremy Woo projects the Suns to take Ayton with the first pick, the Kings to pick Bagley III with the second pick and the Hawks to select Jaren Jackson Jr. with the third pick.

Find his latest mock draft here, and take a look at his analysis on each team's draft needs here.

Here are the latest news and rumors about the 2018 NBA draft.

• There is buzz around the league that the Hawks are interested in Trae Young. (Jeremy Woo, The Crossover)

• Marvin Bagley III is signing a record five-year deal with Puma, which is expected to be the largest rookie shoe deal since Kevin Durant. (The Athletic)

• Michael Porter Jr. has been cleared for his second Pro Day evaluation after suffering hip spasms. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• The Celtics are interested in Jalen Brunson for the No. 27 pick, in addition to projected second rounder Kenrich Williams. (Jeremy Woo, The Crossover)