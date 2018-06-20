NBA Draft Rumors: Hawks Interested in Drafting Luka Doncic Third Overall

Get the latest news, updates and rumors concerning the 2018 NBA draft.

By Jenna West
June 20, 2018

The NBA draft is just one day away, and teams will gather at the Barclays Center on Thursday to determine the future of 60 NBA hopefuls.

The Suns have the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history. Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo says in his latest mock draft that teams are looking to trade picks up and down, but the Suns seem set on taking Deandre Ayton first overall.

Luka Doncic is moving up the board as the Hawks are reportedly interested in taking the European star third overall, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gregg Popovich reportedly traveled to Southern California to meet with Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday ahead of the draft, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelbourne. Leonard is looking to leave the Spurs and be traded to Los Angeles to either the Clippers or Lakers.

Get a full breakdown on all the rumors and reports as we get closer to draft day on Thursday.

News and Rumors

• The Bulls are interested in moving up from the seventh spot in the draft to the third or fourth spot, likely looking to take Michael Porter Jr. (Vincent Goodwill, NBC Sports Chicago)

• The Kings, who hold the second overall pick, are also developing interest in Michael Porter Jr. (Vincent Goodwill, NBC Sports Chicago)

• Warriors GM Bob Myers shared that Draymond Green is helping scout players for the draft and might be in the team's draft room on Thursday night. (Anthony Slater, The Athletic)

• The Cavaliers won't know LeBron James's plan for free agency by draft night. The team is taking calls from other teams looking to move up in the draft via a trade. (Joe Vardon, Cleveland.com)

• The 76ers are interested in taking Kevin Knox with their 10th pick after his private workout with the team on Tuesday. (Keith Pompey, The Philadelphia Inquirer)

