Wizards, Knicks To Play in London in 2019

This will be the first time the Wizards have played in London.

By Jenna West
June 20, 2018

The Wizards will play the Knicks in London in 2019 at The O2 Arena on Jan. 17, the NBA announced.

This will be the first time in franchise history that the Wizards have played in London, while it marks the third time the Knicks have played across the pond. The Knicks have played in London twice before, facing the Bucks in 2015 and the Pistons in 2013.

The 2019 game will also be the ninth regular-season NBA game held in London. Each of the previous games across the pond have been sold out.

Another New York team will also play in London next year, as the Yankees and Red Sox will play in the MLB's first game in Europe on June 29-30. They are set to play at Olympic Stadium, which was the home of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Tickets for the Wizards vs. Knicks game will go on sale in the fall.

