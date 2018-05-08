Yankees, Red Sox To Play in London in 2019

MLB's London series will feature the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox for a two-game series next season

By Scooby Axson
May 08, 2018

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play two regular-season games in London next season, MLB announced Tuesday.

The games will be played at Olympic Stadium, which will have a 55,000 seat capacity.

The Red Sox will be the home team for the set on June 29 and 30, 2019 for the first ever MLB games held in Europe.

MLB also announced that MLB, the MLBPA and the Mayor of London have agreed to a two-year deal and there will be another series played in London in 2020.

MLB says it is also “committed to playing in London in 2020 and our intention is to establish a long-term footprint in the city.”

The National Football League has played its International Series since 2007 and will have three games this year in London, with two at Wembley Stadium and one at Tottenham’s new stadium.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)