Trail Blazers Select Anfernee Simons With No. 24 Pick in 2018 NBA Draft

The Blazers selected Anfernee Simons, who did not play college basketball, with the No. 24 pick. 

By Ben Ladner
June 21, 2018

The Portland Trail Blazers selected Anfernee Simons with the No. 24 pick in the 2018 NBA draft. 

At only 19 years old, Simons passed up college for the NBA after a year at IMG Academy, and is therefore one of the greatest unknowns in the draft. Though unproven against high-level competition, Simons possesses intriguing measurables. He weighed in at 6'3", 183 pounds at the NBA Combine in May, and has added muscle to his frame since his high school days. Despite his height, his wingspan was measured at just over 6'9", and he had the eighth-fastest three-quarter sprint time and the fifth-highest max vertical leap of all combine participants. 

• LIVE: 2018 NBA Draft Tracker

SI.com's Jeremy Woo broke down Simons' strengths and weaknesses: 

Strengths

• High-end athlete. Extremely bouncy and quick off the floor. Explosive in transition. Capable of difficult finishes in the air and highlight dunks.

• Solid jump shooter. Gets good rotation, high release, more of a flick mechanism than a smooth shot.

• Quick feet and hands suggest he can become a plus defender down the line. Has a 6’7” wingspan.

Weaknesses

• Lacks ideal size for a shooting guard, and isn’t a true point guard. More of a scorer at his core. Doesn’t have an ideal playmaking feel.

• Extremely thin and has a lot of physical maturation to do. Will require careful development. Still learning how to play and figuring out what his role should be.

• Defensive effort comes and goes.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)