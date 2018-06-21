The NBA draft has always been a time for the players who are getting selected to show off their sense of fashion.

Whether it's a suit that screams swagger or an outfit that hints to where the player grew up, the NBA draft is always good for at least a few interesting clothes choices to say the least.

So naturally, after a season filled with players make bold statements through their pregame attire, the incoming draftees also had to show they belong through their suits.

Below are pictures of some of the most notable outfits from this year's draft attendees, and we'll let you decide on which suits look good and which ones you would never wear because there is no chance you could pull it off.

Wendell Carter Jr. and his parents have matching wardrobe’s inspired by Black Panther. Love it. pic.twitter.com/fWaq2N6RvC — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 21, 2018

Wendell Carter Jr. and his parents are killin' the #NBADraft 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UgafYfammo — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) June 21, 2018

Better suit: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's floral print or Trae Young's with shorts? pic.twitter.com/br9OYuHSlQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 21, 2018

Donte DiVincenzo going with the classic look. pic.twitter.com/QGZwle5ZjY — Danny Pommells (@DPommellsNBCS) June 21, 2018

Let's hope that these guys keep this same energy through their first year in the league.