The Clippers selected Jerome Robinson with the No. 13 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Robinson improved over each of his three seasons at Boston College and was the ACC's second-leading scorer last season at 20.7 points per game. He also averaged 3.3 assists and led the Eagles in three-point shooting at 40.9%. The Raleigh, N.C., native was not a highly-ranked recruit in high school, but has worked his way to the NBA nonetheless.

At 6'7", Robinson is a versatile scorer with or without the ball in his hands. SI.com's Jeremy Woo graded the pick:

Robinson this high is a little rich for my taste, but the Clippers are ensuring they get value out of this selection and it’s a respectable choice given they are not interested in a full rebuild, and added a higher-ceiling guy in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander two picks earlier. Robinson will bolster their backcourt as a scorer and complimentary player early on in his career, and teams love his intangibles. He may end up playing in the NBA for a long time. Grade: B+

Woo broke down Robinson's strengths and weaknesses:

Strengths

• Has a craftiness to him that enables him to create off the dribble. Good at changing speeds. Can finish with both hands and pull up comfortably from midrange and three. Knows how to pick his spots.

• Shot 40.9% from three and 83% from the foul line. Threat to score all over the floor in a variety of situations. Shot 44% on jumpers off the dribble and 43% on jump shots overall.

• Capable of playing on or off the ball. Functioned more as the secondary playmaker and lead scorer next to Ky Bowman, but can pass it and initiate offense or run off a screen and make a play off the catch.

Weaknesses

• Average physical profile. Not high-end explosive. Listed at 6’5” but eye test looks smaller. Compensated effectively with his skill level but not an upper tier NBA athlete.

• Slight build suggests finishing could become an issue. Can be troubled by bigger defenders in isolation situations.

• Defensive impact regressed as a junior, averaging 0.9 steals per-36 after 1.8 as a sophomore. Could be role-related, but needs to prove he can stick defensively.