The first major move in the 2018 NBA draft came early on as the Atlanta Hawks worked out a deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Atlanta selected Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic with the No. 3 pick, but immediately traded him to the Mavericks, who selected Oklahoma guard Trae Young with the No. 5 pick.

In addition to flipping picks, the Mavericks will send the Hawks a future first-round pick that is protected in 2019.

Doncic became one of the top prospects in the draft while dazzling in Europe, winning Euroleague MVP and a Euroleague title along with a Spanish League championship.

Young was the first player in NCAA history to lead men's basketball in points and assists on the season with 27.4 points and 8.7 assists.