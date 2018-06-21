The Knicks selected center Mitchell Robinson with the No. 36 pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

Mitchell Robinson is one of the more interesting prospects in the draft. The McDonald's All-American committed to Western Kentucky, decommitted, and then decided not to play at all his freshman year and prepare for the draft.

A lot remains unknown about Robinson, but there is one thing that is certain: the 7-foot center dominated prep players in Louisiana. He averaged 25.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 6.0 blocks per game his senior year.

SI.com's Jeremy Woo broke down Robinson's strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

• Uncommon athletic ability, able to play above the rim and run the floor with surprising speed for someone his size. Has measured with a 7’4” wingspan and 9’3” standing reach.

• Constant threat to finish lobs and generate easy baskets. Dunks everything. Explosive off the ground. Plays hard.

• Good timing as a shot-blocker. Length and athletic ability allow him to compensate for mistakes. Nice upside as a rim protector.

• Has demonstrated some ability to shoot jumpers.

Weaknesses

• Lacks a degree of offensive skill level. Not someone you regularly throw it to on the block. Needs to add strength to more consistently impact the game.

• Questionable feel for the game. Has mental lapses and is foul-prone. Likely needs a very specific, simplified role to thrive.

• May lack the necessary footwork and lateral agility to defend in space.

• Already 20 years old, having never played against high level competition on a consistent basis. Learning curve should be steep.

• Significant questions about his off-court situation and decision to sit out a year.