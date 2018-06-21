The Philadelphia 76ers selected Villanova small forward Mikal Bridges with the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

The 6'7'' Wildcat was a four-star recruit in high school. He selected Villanova over offers from a host of schools, including Florida and Penn State.

Bridges was a major force behind both of Villanova's recent national titles, in 2016 and 2018. After he redshirted his first year, Bridges averaged 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.6 turnovers per game during the 2015-16 season. His numbers jumped in his final year as a Wildcat, averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He was awarded the 2018 Big East Tournament MVP.

Jeremy Woo's grade: A-

Given that Philadelphia has been thrust into Eastern Conference contention ahead of schedule, going with an NBA-ready player like Bridges here was a sensible decision. Bridges doesn’t have star upside, but at this point in the draft, netting a guy who can shoot the three, defend on the perimeter and immediately provide support for Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid — who are already anchoring the offense. This is a sensible, intelligent choice. Grade: A-

SI.com's Jeremy Woo broke down Bridges's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the draft.

Strengths

• Projectable length. Standing 6’7" with a 7’0" wingspan, Bridges could theoretically defend four positions at the next level and switch defensively.

• Strong defensive instincts, both in perimeter matchups and shot-blocking around the rim. He averaged more than a block and a steal per game. Makes plays on the ball.

• Bridges has grown as an overall scorer. He shot 43.5% from three as a senior and has proved he can shoot consistently from outside. Fits a useful player archetype.

Weaknesses

• Bridges will be 22 by the beginning of his rookie season, which raises concerns about growth potential.

• While his shooting is an obvious strength, Bridges is very limited as a creator off the dribble. He may never evolve into a go-to scorer.

• Bridges does not boast elite athleticism despite his natural gifts. He’s more smooth and fluid than he is explosive.