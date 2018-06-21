Wizards Select Troy Brown with No. 15 Pick in 2018 NBA Draft

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Troy Brown is headed to the Washington Wizards. 

By Will McCollister
June 21, 2018

The Wizards selected Oregon small forward Troy Brown with the No. 15 pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

Brown was a McDonald’s All-American in high school and the top prospect in Nevada, according to most scouting services. The 6’7” combo forward/guard chose to attend Oregon over Cal and Arizona.

During his first and only season at Oregon, Brown averaged 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, showing the versatility to handle the ball as a "point forward" or play on the wing. 

SI.com's Jeremy Woo graded the pick: 

The Wizards opted for Brown here, with his versatility and fit alongside John Wall and Bradley Beal serving as key selling points. He can play on the ball, can defend multiple positions, and is still young for this draft class, suggesting there is untapped upside. Brown isn’t a great shooter and will require some refinement as a scorer, but won’t have to shoulder much of that load in Washington. Adding a young wing who has a variety of pathways to being successful is a sensible decision. Grade: B+

 

Woo broke down Brown's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the draft. 

Strengths

• Plus frame for the NBA game. Strong, wiry build and 6’11” wingspan. Moves well and covers ground effectively.

• Comfortable on the ball. Unselfish and will make the correct pass. Good decision-maker in pick-and-roll situations (0.91 points per possession) and capable finisher around the basket.

• Competes defensively. Plays the passing lanes. Averaged 1.8 steals per-36.

• LIVE: NBA draft tracker, grades

Weaknesses

• Questionable shooter. Shot just 29% from three-point range and 27.4% on all jump shots.

• Agile and strong, but not extremely explosive. Reliant more on his size to create space for himself.

• Lacks a degree of aggressiveness. Floats into the background when he isn’t looking to score. Can be overly passive on offense.

• Without shooting component, unclear if he’ll provide enough elsewhere to stay on the court. Will require time to develop and expand his skill set. Somewhat of a project.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)