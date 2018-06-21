The Wizards selected Oregon small forward Troy Brown with the No. 15 pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

Brown was a McDonald’s All-American in high school and the top prospect in Nevada, according to most scouting services. The 6’7” combo forward/guard chose to attend Oregon over Cal and Arizona.

During his first and only season at Oregon, Brown averaged 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, showing the versatility to handle the ball as a "point forward" or play on the wing.

SI.com's Jeremy Woo graded the pick:

The Wizards opted for Brown here, with his versatility and fit alongside John Wall and Bradley Beal serving as key selling points. He can play on the ball, can defend multiple positions, and is still young for this draft class, suggesting there is untapped upside. Brown isn’t a great shooter and will require some refinement as a scorer, but won’t have to shoulder much of that load in Washington. Adding a young wing who has a variety of pathways to being successful is a sensible decision. Grade: B+

Woo broke down Brown's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the draft.

Strengths

• Plus frame for the NBA game. Strong, wiry build and 6’11” wingspan. Moves well and covers ground effectively.

• Comfortable on the ball. Unselfish and will make the correct pass. Good decision-maker in pick-and-roll situations (0.91 points per possession) and capable finisher around the basket.

• Competes defensively. Plays the passing lanes. Averaged 1.8 steals per-36.

Weaknesses

• Questionable shooter. Shot just 29% from three-point range and 27.4% on all jump shots.

• Agile and strong, but not extremely explosive. Reliant more on his size to create space for himself.

• Lacks a degree of aggressiveness. Floats into the background when he isn’t looking to score. Can be overly passive on offense.

• Without shooting component, unclear if he’ll provide enough elsewhere to stay on the court. Will require time to develop and expand his skill set. Somewhat of a project.