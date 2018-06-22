Puma Will Offer Endorsement Deals to TBT Players Who Sign NBA Contracts After Tourney

Puma will offer an official endorsement deal to any player who competes in TBT and signs with an NBA team the following season.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 22, 2018

Puma has had a big week. 

The company signed Michael Porter Jr. in addition to Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III and Zhaire Smith earlier. All four players were chosen in the first round of Thursday's NBA draft. Ayton and Bagley were the top two picks, respectively.

The company also named rapper and businessman Jay-Z its creative director of Puma Basketball

Then Friday, Puma and The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced a multi-year partnership making Puma the exclusive footwear and apparel partner of the tourney. But in a twist, Puma will offer an official endorsement deal to any player who competes in TBT and signs with an NBA team the following season.

Last year after TBT, 16 players signed deals with NBA teams.

"TBT is a unique concept and a perfect tournament for us to get involved with as we kick off our re-entry into basketball," Adam Petrick, Puma's global director of brand and marketing, said in a press release. "We want to shake things up within the sport, and this tournament does that and more by providing opportunities for previously unrecognized talent, and giving fans new ways to experience the game."

TBT is in its fifth season and is a $2 million, winner-take-all tournament. It runs from June 29 through Aug. 2, with games televised on ESPN.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)