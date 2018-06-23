Bruce Bowen Calls Out Kawhi Leonard

Former Spurs star Bruce Bowen called out Kawhi Leonard for the way he handled his situation in San Antonio this year. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 23, 2018

Bowen made the comments in a Sirius XM NBA Radio interview on Thursday, saying, "there's nothing but excuses going on."

"First, it was, 'Well I was misdiagnosed,'" Bowen said. "Look here: You got $18 million this year, and you think that they're trying to rush you? You didn't play for the most part a full season this year. And you're the go-to guy, you're the franchise, and you want to say that they didn't have your best interest at heart? Are you kidding me?"

Leonard is recovering from a right quad injury. He regularly traveled between San Antonio and New York for treatment and ruled out returning for the remainder of the season in March.

Leonard is reportedly looking to leave San Antonio and is not concerned with missing out on the supermax contract of five years and $219 million that he is eligible for. The 26-year-old is reportedly angry over the handling of his injury and comments from Tony Parker and Popovich.

The forward played in just nine games this season and averaged 16.2 points, 2.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.  

Bowen won three titles with San Antonio. 

NBA free agency begins July 1. 

