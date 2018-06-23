NBA Free Agency Rumors: Bucks Assistant Sean Sweeney Reportedly Headed to Pistons

By Charlotte Carroll
June 23, 2018

Draft day has come and gone, and free agency rumors are starting to pick up steam. 

On Thursday at the Barclays Center, the Suns drafted Deandre Ayton first overall to no surprise. The Kings drafted Marvin Bagley at No. 2 and the Hawks picked Luka Doncic before sending him to Dallas for Trae Young who was selected at No. 5 overall. Jaren Jackson Jr. was picked at No. 4.

Now that the draft is over, the focus has shifted even more to free agency speculations.

NBA teams can negotiate with free agents starting midnight on July 1.

News and Rumors

• With all the Kawhi Leonard back-and-forth, former Spurs star Bruce Bowen said "there's nothing but excuses going on." It came a day after general manager R.C. Buford said the Spurs desire is to keep Kawhi Leonard, but the team "will explore all of our options." (ESPN)

• The odds that LeBron James stays in Cleveland have gotten higher, with the latest set having LA as the overwhelming favorite followed by Cleveland. (CBS Sports)

• Undrafted Rhode Island guard agreed to a two-way deal with the Timberwolves. (School's Twitter Account)

• The Warriors and undrafted free agent Kendrick Nunn agreed to a partially guaranteed deal late Friday. (Ian Begley, ESPN)

• Bucks assistant Sean Sweeney has agreed to a deal to become one of the Pistons top assistants. (Adrian Wojnarowski, EPSN)

• The Warriors are waiving forward Chris Boucher, who signed a two-way deal after the 2017 NBA draft. He'll become an unrestricted free agent. (Shams Charania, Yahoo Sports)

• Reggie Miller thinks LeBron James will sign with the Clippers (Reggie Miller on the Dan Patrick Show)

