Watch: Bill Russell Flips Off Charles Barkley During NBA Awards

Screenshot from @SINow via Twitter

Anything can happen during the NBA Awards.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 25, 2018

Did you ever want to do something that you know you shouldn't do just because you knew everybody was watching and you knew it was inappropriate?

Well, apparently Bill Russell had no such feeling Monday during the NBA Awards live on TNT.

Before presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Oscar Robertson, Charles Barkley was taking a chance to acknowledge all of the NBA legends who were in attendance.

When Barkley got to the Celtics legend, Russell found it necessary to give a special salute to the fellow Hall of Famer. For what reason exactly, who knows? But we can all be thankful we get this moment to remember forever.

When you have the most championships in league history, you can kind of do whatever you feel like.

