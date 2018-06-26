Report: Clippers to Trade Austin Rivers to Wizards for Marcin Gortat

The Clippers are reportedly trading guard Austin Rivers to the Wizards for center Marcin Gortat.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 26, 2018

The Clippers are trading guard Austin Rivers to the Wizards for center Marcin Gortat, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reported Tuesday.

The news comes after The New York Times' Marc Stein reported earlier Tuesday that DeAndre Jordan is contemplating opting into his $24.1 million contract with the Clippers and facilitating a trade. The Mavericks are reportedly among the teams interested in Jordan. 

Rivers is the son of Clippers coach Doc Rivers, and he became the first player in NBA history to play for his father. The head coach signed an extension with Los Angeles in May after the first season during his tenure where he failed to reach the playoffs or record at least 51 wins. The Clippers went 42-40 and finished 10th in the West.

Rivers averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game this past season. He's been in Los Angeles since the 2014–2015 season.

Gortat, who's been with Washington since the 2013–2014 season, averaged 8.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season. 

The Wizards finished the year at 43–49. 

