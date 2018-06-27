Richard Jefferson Announces LeBron James Friendship Break Up To Stop Free Agency Questions

The Nuggets forward took to Snapchat to make his "announcement."

By Julia Poe
June 27, 2018

As the rumors and speculation surrounding LeBron James' free agency decision continue to swirl out of control, some of his friends and former teammates are hoping to avoid the spotlight.

Richard Jefferson took to Snapchat on Wednesday to formally announce the end of his friendship with James. In the break up post, Jefferson, who played with James for two years in Cleveland, asked fans and media members to stop asking him and his family about James' future moves.

“Truth be told I never liked the guy," Jefferson joked in the post. "He works too hard it makes the rest of us look bad. He’s my son’s favorite player and I view that as a complete betrayal of how hard I’ve worked to put a roof over his head."

Jefferson even worked in a jab at former teammate, a la Bill Russell. 

NBA free agency officially begins on July 1.

