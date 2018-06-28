Report: DeAndre Jordan Will Opt Out of Clippers Contract

DeAndre Jordan will reportedly opt out of the final year of his contract.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 28, 2018

Center DeAndre Jordan is reportedly opting out of his $24.1 million contract with the Clippers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jordan will become an unresticted free agent, and "a pathway has been cleared to negotiate a deal" with the Mavericks, reports Wojnarowski.

The news that Jordan was contemplating a move was first reported by The New York Times' Marc Stein. He said the Mavericks are reportedly among the teams interested in Jordan.

Jordan's decision comes after the Clippers' move of trading guard Austin Rivers to the Wizards for center Marcin Gortat.

The 29-year-old was second in the league in rebounds per game (15.2) and field-goal percentage (64.5%). He averaged 12.0 points per game.

He has spent his entire career with the Clippers after getting drafted in the second round of the 2008 NBA draft. He made the NBA All-Star team in 2017, and he's a two-time All-NBA Defensive Team member.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)