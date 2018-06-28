Center DeAndre Jordan is reportedly opting out of his $24.1 million contract with the Clippers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jordan will become an unresticted free agent, and "a pathway has been cleared to negotiate a deal" with the Mavericks, reports Wojnarowski.

The news that Jordan was contemplating a move was first reported by The New York Times' Marc Stein. He said the Mavericks are reportedly among the teams interested in Jordan.

Jordan's decision comes after the Clippers' move of trading guard Austin Rivers to the Wizards for center Marcin Gortat.

The 29-year-old was second in the league in rebounds per game (15.2) and field-goal percentage (64.5%). He averaged 12.0 points per game.

He has spent his entire career with the Clippers after getting drafted in the second round of the 2008 NBA draft. He made the NBA All-Star team in 2017, and he's a two-time All-NBA Defensive Team member.