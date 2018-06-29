Report: James Dolan May Be Preparing to Sell Knicks, Rangers

Dolan announced on Wednesday that he was exploring a Knicks, Rangers spin-off from MSG.

By Jenna West
June 29, 2018

Owner James Dolan is reportedly preparing for a possible sale of the Knicks and Rangers from Madison Square Garden.

Dolan announced on Wednesday that he was exploring a spin-off that would seperate the teams from MSG. After his announcement, shares in Madison Square Garden Co. shot up, according to Crain's.

The spin-off is expected to also include the Knicks's development team the Westchester Knicks, the Rangers's development team the Hartford Wolf Pack and the WNBA team the Liberty.

Dolan would remain the executive chairman of the teams if the spin-off went through. However, Dolan is reportedly more interested in music and entertainment ventures, according to Crain's.

If the spin-off happened, it would mark the first time MSG hasn't owned the Knicks and Rangers. Dolan inherited MSG and the teams from his father, Charles, in 1999.

